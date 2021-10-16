‘Trauma’ of being in reality show band made Suzanne Shaw ‘not want to wake up’

Former Hear’Say star Suzanne Shaw cuts a happy, healthy figure as she appears on Pointless Celebrities tonight (October 16), but it wasn’t always that way for the singer.

She has previously opened up about her battle with depression and how it left her hoping that she “didn’t wake up in the morning”.

The singer and actress told OK! she’s been on antidepressants for 20 years and revealed how giving up alcohol helped her get her life back under control following years of spiralling moods.

The singer gave a candid interview (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Suzanne Shaw say about her mental health?

The 38-year-old star said every time she drank it took a “massive toll” on her depression.

She explained: “My thoughts were getting darker and darker and I needed to help myself. I’d be like ‘Urgh, not another day, I can’t do this.’ I’d put the duvet over my head and I wanted it all to just go away.”

How did fame affect Suzanne’s depression?

The mum-of-two confessed that it was partly the pressure of being in such a high-profile pop band that pushed her to the brink.

While acknowledging that her parents divorcing in her teens may have had an impact on her mental health, Suzanne also thinks being thrust into the limelight contributed.

She admitted: “I think it was the trauma of being in a reality band where my life was printed all over the daily papers. Seeing my so-called friends selling kiss-and-tell stories about me at the age of 18 and having all that humiliation sent me over the edge.

She added: “If I’d had a really heavy night, I’d not want to wake up. I would never take my own life because of the kids and responsibilities.”

Suzanne has two sons, 15-year-old Corey whose dad is actor and singer Darren Day, and Rafferty, six, who she shares with fiancé Sam Greenfield.

The star has been open about her struggles. (Credit: Splash News)

When did Suzanne appear on Popstars?

The blonde star won Popstars back in 2001 and formed Hear’Say along with Kym Marsh, Myleene Klass, Noel Sullivan and Danny Foster.

Their first single Pure and Simple went straight to number one in the singles chart when it was released in March 2001.

The band split up in 2002 following Kym’s decision to quit in January of that year.

Hear’Say held auditions to replace her, eventually giving the place to Johnny Shentall – Lisa Scott-Lee’s hubby.

Sadly, the new line-up didn’t prove popular and the group called it a day in October 2002.

