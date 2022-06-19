James Nesbitt leads the cast in the gripping new thriller Suspect on C4 – but who else stars in the eight-part drama?

Popular actor James is at the forefront of the action, but he has a solid ensemble of amazing actors around him.

He plays a veteran detective who is devastated when his own daughter turns up dead.

Each episode focuses on a different suspect – one suspect per 30-minute episode…

Which is where the fantastic cast comes in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Suspect on C4.

Actor James Nesbitt stars as Danny Frater in the cast of new thriller Suspect (Credit: C4)

James Nesbitt stars as Danny Frater in the cast of Suspect on C4

James Nesbitt leads the cast as a veteran detective, Danny Frater, who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a dead body.

He gets a devastating shock when the deceased – a young woman – turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina.

According to the post-mortem report, she’s taken her own life.

Although the medical evidence points overwhelmingly to suicide, Danny refuses to accept the findings of the autopsy.

He sets out on a chaotic and often agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his daughter.

James has said about his character: “He’s sort of beaten by life, but also beaten by the decisions he’s made.

“I didn’t see him as a policeman, but as a person who has made some terrible decisions.

“One of the tragedies is that his daughter’s death almost gives him a shot at redemption…

“It lights the fire in him again as he starts to question how and why she died.”

The Northern Irish actor, 57, is probably best known for playing Adam Williams in Cold Feet, a role he played between 1997 to 2020.

His successful TV career has seen him star in the likes of The Missing, Lucky Man, Ballykissangel, Playing the Field, Jekyll and Murphy’s Law.

He’s also had success in films like Match Point, Bloody Sunday and Waking Ned Devine.

Jimmy famously played Bofur in the Hobbit franchise, too.

Recently, James Nesbitt has starred in the brilliant Bloodlands, and Stay Close, as well as popping up as DCI Marcus Thurwell in Line of Duty.

Joely Richardson as Jackie in Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

Joely Richardson stars as Jackie Sowden

Joely Richardson stars as Jackie Sowden in the cast of Suspect on C4.

Jackie is the pathologist who is convinced Christina’s death is a suicide.

Danny refuses to accept her findings, and he forces Jackie to take him through her examination step-by-step.

Richardson has been on our screens ever since 1968 when she first appeared in the film The Charge of the Light Brigade.

She was just three at the time!

Joely was born into acting, as she’s part of the famous Redgrave family.

She famously played Lady Chatterley in the 1993 TV adaptation of the raunchy DH Lawrence novel opposite Sean Bean.

The actress, now 57, is known for her role as Julia McNamara in the FX drama series Nip/Tuck, a role she played from 2003 to 10.

She also played Queen Catherine Parr in the Showtime series The Tudors in 2010.

She has also appeared in dozens of films including The Patriot, 101 Dalmations, Event Horizon, Endless Love and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Niamh Algar plays Nicola in the cast of Suspect on C4 (Credit: Channel 4)

Niamh Algar stars as Nicola Barry in the cast of Suspect on C4

Irish actress Niamh Algar, 29, plays Nicola Barry, the focus of the third episode of the show.

Danny runs into Nicola when he breaks into his daughter’s riverside apartment.

He soon discovers that his daughter Christina was leading a secret life he knew nothing about.

The detective is shocked to find out that Nicola is Christina’s girlfriend.

In 2019, Niamh was awarded the BAFTA Breakthrough award.

TV viewers might know her best for her role as Dinah in the devastating C4 drama The Virtues, where she starred opposite ED! favourite Stephen Graham.

Other roles include Tania in The Bisexual, Orla Green in MotherFatherSon, Sadie Byrne in Deceit, Sue in Raised by Wolves, and Amber in Pure.

She was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Calm with Horses.

Former Misfits actress Antonia Thomas as Maia in Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

Who plays Maia in the cast of Suspect on C4? Antonia Thomas!

Antonia Thomas stars as Maia in the third episode of Suspect in C4.

She is the manager of a murky Crimson Orchid lap-dancing club which Danny discovers Christina had a connection with.

Maia stonewalls his questions, but when he tells her Christina may have been murdered, her façade of indifference cracks.

Antonia Thomas’ breakthrough role was as Alisha Daniels in the cult classic Misfits in 2009.

The 35-year-old went on to star as Tasha Raveley in Homefront, Samara in The Musketeers, and Evie in Lovesick.

The Good Doctor viewers will know her as Dr Claire Browne in the much-loved series, a role she’s played from 2017.

She’s starred in dozens of films, including Sunshine on Leith, Survivor, and Spike Island.

Anyone with kids might just recognise Antonia’s voice as the narrator of The Teletubbies, and the voice of the trumpet!

Sacha Dhawan as Jaisal Barat in Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

Sacha Dhawan stars as Jaisal Batra in Suspect on C4

Cheshire-born actor Sacha Dhawan plays the suspect Jaisal in episode four.

Christina’s supplier is revealed to be Jaisal Batra, a corrupt former police officer turned club owner.

Danny interrogates his former colleague and learns Christina was at his club the night she died.

Sacha Dhawan, 38, has recently shined on the Hulu show The Great as Orlo.

He’s also known for his roles in Marvel’s series Iron Fist and for playing the Master in the recent series of Doctor Who.

TV viewers will also recognise him as Dr Sharma in Dracula, Ajay in Sherlock, Dev in In the Club, and Jimmy Dillon in Mr Selfridge.

Film roles include The Boy with the Topknot, The Lady in the Van, After Earth, Splintered and The History Boys.

Outlander star Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser in Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam Heughan plays Ryan

Scottish actor Sam Heughan, 42, plays Ryan.

Ryan is Danny’s former police partner, who is the suspect in episode 5.

Danny confronts his former friend and partner with CCTV that proves he was with Christina the night she died.

Could Ryan be a bent copper?

Outlander fans will know Sam Heughan for his role as Jamie Fraser, a role he played from 2014 to 2022.

Other TV roles include Islands at War, River City, Party Animals and Doctors.

Film fans will know him for his roles in The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Very British Sex Scandal, and Young Alexander the Great.

Richard E Grant as Harry Carr in Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

Richard E Grant portrays as Harry Carr in the cast of Suspect on C4

One of the most recognisable faces in the cast is Richard E. Grant.

The veteran actor, 65, plays shady pharmaceutical detective Harry Carr.

He’s the main suspect in episode 6 of the series.

Danny discovers that, although Harry has been engaged in serious criminality with Christina, he has also been a mentor and father figure to her.

Harry is as distraught and mystified by her death as Danny is.

Richard E Grant is most definitely beloved for his role of salty drunk Withnail in the 1987 cult classic Withnail & I.

TV fans will also know Richard for his many roles on TV including Classic Loki in Loki, Leonard Conrad in Hang Ups, Simon Bricker in Downton Abbey, Izembaro in Game of Thrones, and Jasper in Girls.

His role in the film Can You Forgive Me? earned him an Oscar nomination in 2019.

Frankly, he can do no wrong in our eyes!

Actress Anne-Marie joins the cast of Suspect on C4 (Credit: C4)

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Susannah

Anne-Marie Duff stars as Danny’s ex-wife Susannah.

The pair reconcile in episode 7 of the series.

Susannah unwittingly introduces a new perspective on a recent incident in Christina’s life.

It leads Danny to uncover a small but significant piece of physical evidence that suggests the possibility of foul play and leaves everything open to question once more.

Anne-Marie Duff, 51, starred as Fiona Gallagher in the UK version of Shameless between 2004 and 2013 (where she met her ex-husband James McAvoy).

TV viewers will also know her as Ma Costa in His Dark Materials, Tracy Daszkiewicz in the superb The Salisbury Poisonings, and Erin Wiley in Sex Education.

Film fans will recognise her for her roles in Nowhere Boy, Suffragette, Magdelene Sisters, and On Chesil Beach.

Ben Miller as Richard in Suspect (Credit: Channel 4)

Ben Miller stars as Richard in the cast of Suspect on C4

Last but certainly not least, Ben Miller, 56, stars in the final episode of Suspect as Richard.

Richard links to the pathologist Jackie from the first episode.

Danny suspects that Richard is a person of interest, but Jackie and Richard team up to disprove his theory.

Ben Miller is, of course, best known for his role as the original detective when Death in Paradise first began in 2011.

But Ben is just as famous for his comedy as for his acting.

He’s been on our screens for three decades, since his first ever TV appearance as PC Watkins in Murder Most Horrid in 1991.

He starred in French and Saunders, Paul Merton: The Series and Saturday Live before getting his own sketch show.

Ben and Alexander Armstrong starred in The Armstrong and Miller Show between 1997 to 2001, and 2007 to 2010.

The actor later joined the cast of Johnny English as Bough, Johnny’s Sidekick.

Ben has also starred in Doc Martin, The Worst Week of My Life, Popetown, Moving Wallpaper and Episodes.

Between 2007 and 2010, Ben portrayed James Lister in Primeval.

He’s also appeared in Doctor Who, Horrible Histories, Asylum, Ballot Monkeys and Paddington 2 and Johnny English Strikes Again.

He even cropped up in Netflix’s huge hit Bridgerton as Lord Featherington!

Ben portrayed Professor Jasper Tempest in ITV drama Professor T last year.

The actor also writes children’s books.

Suspect starts on Sunday June 19 2022 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Who are you most excited to see in Suspect? Are you a fan of James Nesbitt’s dramas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.