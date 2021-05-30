Could Susanna Reid be about to quit GMB? That’s apparently what show bosses fear, according to an insider.

Breakfast TV favourite Susanna is said to be “very concerned” about a dip in ratings.

It comes after the show overtook BBC Breakfast in the ratings war for the first time ever shortly before Piers Morgan’s departure.

Susanna Reid is said to be ‘very concerned’ about GMB ratings (Credit: Splash News)

Will Susanna Reid quit GMB?

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed Susanna’s future on Good Morning Britain is “uncertain”.

They said: “She has been very concerned about the fall in ratings since Piers was axed and bosses fear that, unless they can recover, she will start considering her options next year.”

They added: “It is no coincidence that, following that conversation, Piers was approached.”

What was Piers approached about?

Piers Morgan told the paper in another interview that he had been approached to return to the show by a third party.

He left back in March following a row with Alex Beresford over the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers revealed: “They reached out — there have been approaches. Never say never.”

Confident as ever, Piers also reckoned he could take GMB back to the dizzying ratings high the show had during his time at the helm.

“I have no doubt I could take the ratings back to where I left them — but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it that way again?” he asked.

Susanna was recently reunited on screen with Bill Turnbull (Credit: ITV)

What has Susanna said about GMB?

Susanna appears to be having a whale of a time on the show of late, recently being reunited on screen with Bill Turnbull.

She’s also spoken of her pride at the show being nominated for a National Television Award.

So, from outward glances at least, it would appear leaving is the last thing on Susanna’s mind.

ED! contacted ITV about this story and a rep declined to comment.

