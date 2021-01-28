Ben Shephard Laura Tobin and Susanna Reid on GMB
TV

Susanna Reid tells off Ben Shephard for ‘rude’ comment about Laura Tobin’s dress

Laura wore a stunning green dress today

By Rebecca Carter

Susanna Reid told off Ben Shephard on GMB today after he made a comment about Laura Tobin’s dress.

On Thursday’s show, Ben cheekily said show meteorologist Laura’s dress looked like a “bin liner”.

Laura was wearing a sustainable, pleather-style green dress for the show.

Laura Tobin on GMB
Laura looked stunning in a green dress today (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say on GMB?

Susanna said to Laura: “Laura, I understand your dress this morning is sustainable.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan vows to overtake BBC Breakfast as he ramps up war

The weather girl replied: “You have a choice with everything you do and everything you buy.

“Debbie in wardrobe has made sure that from now on the clothes will be sustainable or they’ll be re-worn or they’ll be borrowed.”

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid on GMB
Ben teased Laura and asked if she was wearing a bin liner (Credit: ITV)

Susanna asked: “In what way is the dress sustainable?”

But then, Ben quipped: “Is that a bin liner?”

Laughing, Laura said: “No it’s not a bin liner.”

A stunned Susanna told her co-host: “So rude!”

Laura went on to explain: “The fabrics have been resourced sustainably and responsibly.”

What did Ben Shephard add?

Ben told her: “And it’s wipe clean as well, which is a bonus because you spill cake down yourself all the time.”

Meanwhile, on today’s show, Laura opened up her appearance on Going Green: Save Money? tonight where she discusses climate change.

Read more: Susanna Reid stuns GMB fans with dress as she covers up after ‘cleavage’ backlash

She said on GMB: “It won’t cost you more money to become green, you can actually save money and the planet as well.”

In the show, Laura will investigate what the public can do to help save the planet.

