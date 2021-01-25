Susanna Reid stuns GMB fans with dress as she covers up after ‘cleavage’ backlash

Susanna Reid stunned GMB viewers today with her choice of dress after recent backlash.

The presenter wore a stunning cheetah print silk midi dress for Monday’s programme.

The dress, from L.K. Bennett, featured a high neck and long sleeves.

GMB fans loved Susanna Reid’s dress (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Susanna Reid dress stuns viewers

Viewers took to Twitter to gush over Susanna’s outfit.

One person said: “@susannareid100 where is today’s dress from? Loving it.”

Another wrote: “@susannareid100 How gorgeous is your dress!!! Where did you get it from please? It really suits you & is very flattering.”

Fans gushed over Susanna’s “stunning” outfit (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Loving @susannareid100 leopard print dress on #GMB today. She always has amazing outfits.”

Another gushed: “@susannareid100 looking stunning in that dress this morning.”

It comes days after Susanna sparked a lot of discussion with one of her dresses on the show last week.

On last Wednesday’s show (January 20), viewers took objection to Susanna’s “revealing” satin green dress with some saying it was “inappropriate” as it showed her cleavage.

Susanna’s ‘revealing’ dress sparked some backlash from viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna say about the backlash?

The following day, Susanna sported a more conservative dress and addressed the complaints.

Piers Morgan told his co-star: “I hadn’t really noticed because obviously I don’t objectify you in the workplace.”

After he read out some tweets from viewers, Susanna said: “Yes, women shouldn’t have boobs at breakfast.”

Piers continued: “I’m very relieved on behalf of the nation that you’ve decided to put them away today because we can’t cope with that kind of heat at 6:43 in the morning.”

The star covered up after criticism (Credit: ITV)

Susanna added: “You’re right, I’ve completely covered up.”

Speaking about her ‘revealing’ dress on Wednesday, one viewer wrote: “Why is that woman wearing such a revealing dress on GMB?”

Another added: “Inappropriate dress for breakfast TV on @GMB or are you now just eye candy for @piersmorgan?”

