Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are one of the most-talked-about duos on TV.

Known for their on-screen banter, the pair are good friends away from the Good Morning Britain cameras.

However, it wasn’t always that way, with Susanna revealing she thought ITV bosses had lost the plot when they hired Piers.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have been working together on GBM since 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Susanna calls Piers Morgan ‘the hurricane’

Calling him “the hurricane”, Susanna said working together in the early days was “difficult”.

She had started out on GMB in 2014, with critics branding her performance “stiff”.

The follow year, Piers – a former tabloid newspaper editor – arrived.

When Susanna was told of his appointment, she apparently unclipped her microphone to make sure no one else would hear what she was about to say.

That really got to me. I was being blamed for the opinions of the man sitting next to me and I knew it couldn’t go on.

She then took her editor to one side and asked if he had “lost the plot”, Stella reports.

‘Difficult at first’

“And yes, it was difficult at first,” Susanna admitted.

In January 2017, Susanna broke down in tears for the first time in her TV career.

Susanna thought GMB bosses were mad when they hired Piers (Credit: ITV)

Sitting next to Piers as he ranted, she was blasted for remaining silent over comments he made about Madonna hijacking the feminist movement.

“That really got to me. I was being blamed for the opinions of the man sitting next to me and I knew it couldn’t go on. I had to do something. So I suggested we go and get drunk together,” she said.

Drinking away their differences

The paired ended up painting the town red till 3am and sorted out their differences.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

However, there is still one on-going gripe between the pair.

The pair are friends now after thrashing out their differences over a drink or two (Credit: ITV)

Susanna decided to focus on her health and stop drinking, “much to Pier’s disappointment”, she laughed.

Earlier this month the pair came to blows on screen when Piers snapped at Susanna.

It happened when he “swore” on air and she apologised on his behalf.

