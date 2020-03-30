Susanna Reid returns to Good Morning Britain tomorrow after coronavirus self-isolation

Susanna Reid returns to host Good Morning Britain again tomorrow (March 31) after self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The TV host will join Piers Morgan live in the studio, after appearing over video-link for the last two weeks.

Susanna Reid started her period of self-isolation after one of her children started experiencing symptoms of the deadly virus.

Distance has not stopped her, as the TV host continued to contribute to discussions from home.

Last week she called out the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

She also revealed how she could not see her extended family on Mother's Day.

Speaking on the morning show today, Susanna Reid announced her return.

Her colleague Piers was delighted by the news.

"Thank God you’re on your last day of self-isolating. We get you back tomorrow."

Happy Birthday @piersmorgan * waves from a distance * — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 30, 2020

Susanna will be back on air as part of ITV's new scheduling due to coronavirus fears.

Piers Morgan will host the show alongside Susanna Reid until 9am, at which point Lorraine Kelly joins him in front of the camera.

The star has been appearing on Good Morning Britain via video link (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then front This Morning until 12.30pm as usual.

Good Morning Britain viewers were pleased to hear Susanna would be back on their screens.

Many have taken to Twitter over the last two weeks to question her absence.

One said: "Come on where is susanna #gmb"

Another agreed: "@ITV I miss Susanna #GMB"

Lockdown

The news comes as Deputy Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has warned the UK might not get back to normality for six months.

Brits should expect to spend Easter in lockdown in a bid to flatten to curve.

Susanna Reid is one of many celebrities forced to self-isolate in accordance with government guidelines.

Self isolating means you must stay home for 14 days.

You should not venture outside to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Find more coronavirus advice here and on the NHS website.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

