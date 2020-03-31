Susanna Reid returns to Good Morning Britain today and Piers Morgan and viewers are delighted

Journalist Susanna Reid returned to the Good Morning Britain studio this morning.

The TV host was missing due to a period of self-isolation amid coronavirus fears.

Those tuning in at home took to Twitter to share their delight.

Speaking on GMB yesterday, Susanna Reid announced her return.

"Thank God you’re on your last day of self-isolating. We get you back tomorrow."

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on her first day back. (Credit: ITV)

On today's show, Susanna Reid started by recapping the reasons she stayed away before discussing the pandemic with Dr Hilary.

The host was reduced to video link appearances, after her son showed mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Those watching at home were thrilled see the journalist back on Good Morning Britain.

Susanna Reid, Good Morning Britain (Credit: Splash News and Pictures)

One viewer said: "aw how blinking lovely it is too see the power couple back on our screens...... welcome back @susannareid100 we’ve missed you!!!"

Another agreed: ""You've just made my morning, seeing your gorgeous self in blue this morning Susanna, you look so gorgeous, blue suits you, I'm so speechless by your beauty. Welcome back Susanna, love you so much xX."

A final Twitter user commented: "Great the awesome duo back."

Many users joked that the TV beauty's return would keep her co-host Piers "in check".

Good to see you back SR finally someone to put piers back into check😜 — Chris Dunne (@007DuN1) March 31, 2020

Susanna Reid never shies away from calling out her opinionated co-host.

Just last week, the pair got into a furious row over coronavirus social distancing.

Susanna Reid objected to Piers Morgan branding those disobeying the advice "morons".

Pictures of large groups of people standing together, left Piers raging.

Susanna said: "You have to do this a little bit gradually because you have to keep people on board. These are going to be quite stringent measures you're proposing..."

Piers replied: "These aren't stringent - you're being told to go home. What is it that people can't get in the heads about this supposed sacrifice?"

Susanna clapped back: "I don't blame people for getting out while they can and telling people they're morons isn't exactly helpful."

Lockdown

This comes as the UK death toll for coronavirus has risen again - to 1,284.

The country is getting to grips with a near-lockdown situation in order to reduce the spread of the virus. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is 19,522.

Meanwhile, a senior Government advisor has said the UK's coronavirus lockdown must last until June.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

