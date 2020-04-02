Susanna Reid leads moving tribute to NHS workers live on Good Morning Britain

Presenter Susanna Reid led a moving tribute to NHS staff who had lost their lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Good Morning Britain star thanked the workers for their service live from the studio.

Viewers took to Twitter to send their condolences to those who had bravely battled against COVID-19.

Five NHS workers have died so far, as the UK tries desperately to get to grips with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

Doctor Alfa Sa' adu, 68 years old, died on Tuesday after returning from retirement to help the NHS two weeks ago.

Speaking on Facebook his son Dani said: "The NHS were amazing and did everything they could. My dad was a living legend, saving people's lives here and in Africa."

Health Care Assistant Thomas Harvey, a father of seven sadly lost his life on Sunday while in self-isolation.

The first doctor to die on the front line in the UK was Ear and Throat Specialist Armged El-Hawrani.

He was then followed by Organ and Transplant Specialist Adil El Tayar and GP Doctor Habib Zaidi.

Susanna Reid and co-host Ben Shepard demanded that the government increases testing for coronavirus.

"Rest in peace"

Those watching at home, took to social media after the emotional tribute.

One said: "So so sad. May they all rest in peace"

Another added: "So desperately saddening! They gave their lives so others may live."

Alfa Sa' adu, Thomas Harvey, Adil El Tayar, Habib Zaidi, Amged El-Hawrani. (Credit : ITV)

Lockdown

This news comes as the UK death toll reaches 2,352.

As Brits near the end of the second week of lockdown, Business Secretary Alok Sharma updated the public on the latest in last night's briefing.

"The number in hospital in England with coronavirus symptoms is now 10,767"

"Of those hospitalised in the UK, sadly 2,352 have died. This is an increase of 563 fatalities since yesterday. The youngest of them was just 13 years old.

"This is more tragic evidence that this virus does not discriminate."

He went on to call COVID-19 : "the biggest threat our country has faced in decades."

