Susanna Reid has left Good Morning Britain viewers ‘speechless’ with her appearance on the show.

The 50-year-old star is currently hosting the ITV morning programme alongside Alastair Campbell this week.

But it was Susanna‘s dress that really caught the attention of viewers today (September 29).

Susanna Reid leaves Good Morning Britain viewers gushing

On Wednesday, Susanna opted for a pretty pink dress, featuring various colourful flowers.

The design was complete with flowing arms and a flattering low cut neckline.

Meanwhile, the dress perfectly complimented her figure with a cinched waist.

Despite her early morning start, Susanna looked completely fresh faced.

She opted for a subtle berry lip, while her highlighted hair was loosely waved.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to gush over the look.

GMB fans soon flooded Twitter with complimentary comments.

One said: “WOW! Oh Susanna, I’m speechless, you’re looking so gorgeous in that pink flowery dress this Wednesday morning. Such a delight to see you this morning Susanna, always presents GMB brilliantly.”

Another added: “How cute does Susanna look in that dress? #GMB.”

Oh Susanna, I’m speechless!

Praising the host, a third shared: “@susannareid100 What vision you are today, you look awesome, stunning and beautiful. Another brilliant programme today. Great debate with Kevin and Andrew. Interesting report on where the virus came from. Great questions to David Lammy.”

A fourth said: “Susanna Reid looking [heart emoji] on GMB.”

In addition, a fifth gushed: “Susanna R’s dress this morning ROCKS! @susannareid100.”

Susanna opens up on Piers Morgan’s departure

Meanwhile, Susanna has hosted alongside a string of famous faces in recent months.

It comes after Piers Morgan, who fronted the show for five years, dramatically quit in March.

The former star walked off the set following a clash with weather man, Alex Beresford.

Opening up on his departure this month, Susanna shared: “I didn’t think he’d really leave the show. That was definitely another shock. The whole thing was intense, raw and emotional.

“Piers had been the person I’d sat alongside and forged a successful partnership with for five years.”

She then added: “He’s not left ITV – he’s still doing Life Stories. But no, he won’t be back on the GMB sofa.”

