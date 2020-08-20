Susanna Reid has defiantly hit back at a troll ahead of returning to Good Morning Britain.

The 49-year-old presenter shut down a nasty commentator who told her not to “rush back” on Twitter.

Susanna is set to return to the ITV show alongside co-host Piers Morgan on September 1.

Susanna Reid has hit back at a troll ahead of returning to GMB (Credit: ITV)

However, their long-awaited comeback hasn’t sat well with some.

Taking to social media, a troll complained: “It’s been great on GMB without you and Morgan’s constant sniping at everything the government does. DON’T RUSH BACK.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Susanna, who later responded with a witty remark of her own.

She replied: “Back on September 1st. BRACE YOURSELF GRAHAM.”

Back on September 1st. BRACE YOURSELF GRAHAM. https://t.co/vXspKVUELW — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, others revealed that they couldn’t wait to have the presenting duo back on TV again.

Commenting on Susanna’s post, one wrote: “Hurry up, apart from Kate it’s been horrific viewing, no disrespect to your colleagues but they just haven’t got that panache and fire you and Piers have, 6 weeks is far too long.”

A second added: “Looking forward to your return.”

Another tweeted: “You’re better than the haters Susanna, ignore them. Can’t wait for you and Piers to return.”

Susanna and co-host Piers are set to return to the ITV show next month (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Susanna Reid on GMB?

The popular presenter – who previously quit social media over nasty online messages – waved goodbye to the GMB studios in July.

Since then, the show has seen the likes of Kate Garraway, Adil Ray and Alex Beresford taking on presenting duties.

Opening on their final show, Piers told viewers: “This is it – our last morning until September!

“The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall. We are going away to lie in the sunshine.”

The presenter waved goodbye to the ITV studios for the summer in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid’s date night

Susanna has certainly been keeping herself busy during her summer break.

Last night, the GMB host was snapped with rumoured boyfriend Steve Parish while out in central London.

The pair were spotted leaving an Indian restaurant, with Steve planting a kiss on her forehead as they walked arm-in-arm together.

The couple previously in 2019 after an eight-month romance.

