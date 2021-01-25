Susanna Reid has defended her GMB co-host Piers Morgan over comments he made about their weight.

Today, the breakfast TV star, 50, responded to Piers’ claims that she had “never been heavier”.

Piers and Susanna discussed the ‘fat-shaming’ with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about GMB co-host Susanna Reid?

Piers appeared on Gabby Logan’s podcast The Mid Point, where he talked about his own brush with obesity and how he’s intent on changing his eating habits to shed the pounds.

During the interview, he told Gabby: “Susanna and I, we’ve never been heavier.

“I’m about 16 stone, 6ft 1in and hovering on that body mass index (BMI) classed as obesity.”

A source in The Sun newspaper accused him of fat-shaming.

And now Susanna has hit back.

Susann hit back at Piers (Credit: ITV)

How did Susanna hit back at Piers?

On this morning’s show (Monday January 25) Susanna immediately referenced the comment soon after the pair came on air.

“Why do I look twice the size of you this morning, Piers? Is it because I am overweight?” she asked her co-host.

“Oh no, Susanna. How modest of you,” Piers retorted. “Susanna playing the modesty card, of course.”

According to the newspapers, apparently you called my overweight.

“Piers fat-shamed me at the weekend,” she told viewers. “According to the newspapers, apparently you called my overweight.”

She continued: “I do look enormous when compared to you today. But at the weekend, let me just say, you posted a picture on your Instagram of you with a massive head.”

Is Susanna the ‘perfect’ person? (Credit: ITV)

The duo also welcomed Gabby Logan onto the programme to discuss the comment.

Piers screamed “I didn’t fat-shame you!” and made reference to all the times Susanna made digs about his weight in the past.

Susanna defended Piers, saying: “To be fair to Piers, at no point did he say I was overweight.”

He also pointed to an article in The Sun newspaper, where they called Susanna ‘the perfect woman’.

Piers credited Eamonn as his role model (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about Eamonn Holmes?

Earlier in January, Piers revealed an unlikely source of weight loss inspiration.

He named ITV colleague Eamonn Holmes the person he wants to emulate.

Piers called 61-year-old Eamonn his “fitness role model” after he shed three stone.

“Eamonn has since dropped from 18st to 15st through juicing, fasting, walking and Pilates after making a New Year’s resolution five years ago to get slimmer and healthier,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

