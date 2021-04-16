Susanna Reid congratulates former GMB co-host Piers Morgan as show bags award nomination

Susanna Reid has rushed to congratulate former GMB co-host Piers Morgan, after being nominated for a Broadcast Award.

The 50-year-old presenter previously appeared alongside Piers on the ITV programme.

She has since been joined by various co-stars – including Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd – since his departure.

Susanna Reid has congratulated Piers Morgan for his work on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Susanna Reid say?

However, it appears Piers is still very much a big part of Susanna’s GMB journey.

As well as congratulating the show on their recent award, she mentioned her former co-presenter.

Taking to Twitter, she penned: “Congratulations @gmb and @piersmorgan.

It was a privilege for us to continue broadcasting to people

“It was a privilege for us to continue broadcasting to people, many of whom were isolated, all of whom needed information and the government held to account at such a critical time.”

In addition, Susanna also retweeted a post from GMB’s official Twitter account.

What has Piers Morgan said?

Meanwhile, following his exit from the show, Piers opened up on his relationship with Susanna.

The presenter believed Susanna feared facing backlash if she defended him.

Speaking to US host Tucker Carlson, he said: “Susanna, my co-host for five years, is a good friend of mine. Honestly I think she was in the grip of fear.

“I think she was fearful that if she went too far saying nice things about me, the same thing might happen to her.”

In addition, Piers shared: “There would be a huge Twitter pile on, this is how it works.

“There was no real mainstream media interest in what I said.”

Piers and Susanna worked together for years (Credit: ITV)

Susanna ‘apologises’ to Piers

It came after Susanna delivered a solemn statement on the show following his exit.

At the time, she said: “Piers and I have disagreed on many things.

“He has many critics, and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview.”

Furthermore, she continued: “He has been my presenting partner for more than five years. He has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.”

However, the presenter later apologised to Piers for her “frosty” tone during the statement.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Piers explained: “She apologised for the tone of her chilly goodbye, which was for all the reasons I suspected.”

