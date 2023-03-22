Susanna Reid spoke about her late friend and colleague Bill Turnbull on Good Morning Britain today.

On Wednesday’s GMB, Susanna was marking 20 years on TV and paid tribute to Bill as she gushed over her colleagues.

Bill sadly died in August 2022 from prostate cancer at the age of 66.

Susanna is marking 20 years in television (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull

On GMB today, Susanna marked her milestone alongside co-host Ed Balls.

She said at the start of the show: “As I look back at 20 years of breakfast telly, I’d just like to say thanks to everybody else who’s been involved on the journey along the way.

It’s very emotional to see Bill because we’ve lost him and that still remains very painful.

“You don’t do this alone on breakfast telly.”

A photo of herself and Bill then flashed up on screen.

Susanna said: “Obviously, it’s very emotional to see Bill because we’ve lost him and that remains very painful.

Bill sadly died last August (Credit: ITV)

“He taught me everything I know about presenting.”

Later in the show, Susanna’s GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins said: “Lots of people are getting in touch with congratulatory messages Susanna.

“Twenty years in breakfast television.”

She continued: “Andrea says, ‘Congratulations Susanna on your milestone. You’ve brought such warmth, honesty and care. Thank you. Wishing you ongoing success.

Susanna reflected on her TV career and former colleagues (Credit: ITV)

“‘Keep on challenging professionals and making them accountable. Bill was a wonderful, decent human being.'”

Susanna said: “He really was. I started with Bill Turnbull and it’s a real shame not to be able to celebrate with Bill.

“I’d love to be able to text him this morning and talk to him about that. He was absolutely brilliant.

“Luckily, I’m surrounded by other brilliant people, so thank you very much indeed for being with me on the journey.”

Susanna previously paid tribute to Bill at the time of his death last summer.

She wrote at the time: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business.

“I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.”

Meanwhile, Susanna added: “RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

