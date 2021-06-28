Susan Calman admits she’s been “punched and spat on” as a gay woman from Glasgow

Susan Calman has overcome many obstacles to get where she is today – including homophobia – but is she now happily married in real life and who is her wife?

The comedian hosts Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea on Channel 5 from Monday (June 28 2021).

But she’d not afraid to admit she had a difficult path to fame.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Susan Calman with Gyles Brandreth posing on the beach at St Ives in Cornwall (Credit: Channel 5)

Susan Calman’s homophobic abuse

Susan joined the cast of celebrity dancers in the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

She was partnered with professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

However, the petite comedian came under fire for dancing with a man because she is gay.

Critics believed she should have insisted on a same-sex dance partner.

However, Susan defended herself and accused her critics of being unfair.

She said at the time: “No one is holding me hostage in this room, making me wear a dress and dance with a man.

“I want to learn how to dance…

“I have protested, I have picketed, I have fought, I have been spat on, I have been punched – and I want to dance.”

The Dead Boss star has also admitted she was “desperately unhappy” as a teenager growing up in Glasgow.

As a young girl, she self-harmed and attempted suicide at 16.

She has openly discussed her experience with depression in her books, and during TV and radio interviews.

What is Susan Calman famous for?

Believe it or not, Susan was a successful corporate lawyer before ditching her legal career for a life of comedy.

She worked for seven years as a specialist in freedom of information and data protection.

Dissatisfied, she began taking comedy evening classes and practicing her routines at local clubs and gigs.

She got her kickstart into the comedy circuit by reaching the semi-finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2005.

She then went on to launch her career as a stand-up comedian and also as an actress.

Susan played therapist Nadine in the hit Channel 4 comedy series Fresh Meat in 2013.

This was followed by her award winning Radio 4 comedy series Susan Calman is Convicted.

The comedian went on to appear as a panelist on various British television and radio quiz shows including BBC Two’s QI, Would I Lie To You? and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

In 2017, the same year she took part in Strictly, Susan became the host of daytime quiz show The Boss on BBC One.

She’s also the presenter of BBC One’s Armchair Detectives.

In 2021, she bagged the C5 series Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, followed closely by Grand Week Out.

Susan Calman dresses in drag during filming for Grand Week by the Sea, but who is her wife? (Credit: Channel 5)

How old is Susan Calman and where is she from?

Susan Grace Calman was born on November 06 1974 in Glasgow, Scotland.

She is currently 46 years old.

While attending Glasgow Uni, she studied law and even spent a three-month stint in North Carolina working with criminals on death row.

How tall is Susan?

Susan Calman is small, but what she lacks in height, she makes up for in character!

The comedian stands at 4 foot 11 inches tall.

For comparison, her Strictly partner Kevin Clifton is 5 foot 5 inches.

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton were partnered up on Strictly (Credit: Splash)

Is Susan married? Who is her wife?

The comedian married her partner Lee in 2016 after a long-term relationship.

Susan and lawyer Lee had a civil partnership ceremony in 2012, followed by a wedding ceremony four years later.

They do not have children – unless you count their fur babies.

The couple are cat lovers, and live in Glasgow.

Susan’s 2019 show Susan Calman Makes Me Happy also featured her wife, Lee.

Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea on Channel 5

The comedian visits seaside resorts around the UK.

She begins at Great Yarmouth, where she is joined by Joe Pasquale.

Later episodes see her arrive in St Ives, Cornwall, with Giles Brandreth.

The likeable presenter also visits Southend, Blackpool and Brighton – five destinations in five days.

Celebrities joining her include Linda Robson, and Kevin Clifton.

Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea starts on Monday June 28 2021 at 8pm on Channel 5 and continues all week until Friday.

