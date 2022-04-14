Susan Boyle’s Britain’s Got Talent audition has been named the most iconic moment in the show’s history.

With the 2022 series of BGT kicking off this weekend, biscuit gods McVitie’s commissioned a Golden Moments survey.

It asked 2,000 Brits what their best-loved performance from the show’s 14th series was, with Susan finally pipping the Diversity boys past the winning post.

Susan Boyle topped the Britain’s Got Talent Golden Moments list (Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock)

Susan Boyle tops Britain’s Got Talent poll

The top 10 moments in BGT history have been revealed, with SuBo claiming first prize.

Susan finally beat dance group Diversity, 13 years after the troupe claimed victory during the show’s third season.

As Brits gear up for the return of TV’s longest-running talent show, now in its 15th season, a list of the most iconic moments from the show’s history has been released.

And Susan’s shock note-perfect performance topped the poll.

The unassuming Scottish soprano appeared on screens in April 2009 to sneers from head judge Simon Cowell.

Jaws soon hit the floor when she began singing I Dreamed a Dream, with her rendition making her an unlikely superstar.

Susan’s epic entry into the nation’s hearts was named as the most iconic moment by 71% of the 2,000 Brits polled.

Ashley Banjo and the Diversity boys won their series (Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock)

Boyle finally beats Banjo

This put her in front of Ashley Banjo’s dance group, who garnered 60% of fans’ votes.

Dancing father and son double act Stavros Flatley were third with 56%.

Dog trainer Ashleigh Jade Butler and her pooch Pudsey’s paw-perfect prancing to the BC-52’s (Meet) The Flintstones was named by 50% of the survey group.

Meanwhile, first season winner Paul Potts drew in 47% of the votes to land him the fifth spot.

Street dancer George Sampson, disabled comedian Lost Voice Guy, dance duo Twist and Pulse, Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery and illusionist Darcy Oake also made the top 10.

Father and son duo Stavros Flatley made the top 10 (Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock)

When is BGT 2022 on?

After its enforced hiatus, BGT is back and bigger than ever.

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams will once again occupy the judging panel seats. Meanwhile, Ant and Dec steer the show.

David Titman, McVitie’s UK&I marketing director, said: “For over 15 years, Britain’s Got Talent has created amazing moments of joy, surprise and shock across the nation.”

The new season of Britain’s Got Talent gets underway on Saturday April 16 at 8pm on ITV.

