Survivor UK fans baffled by ‘biggest mistake’ in episode 2: ‘What an opportunity wasted!’

Survivor UK continued on BBC One with episode 2 this weekend, and many viewers felt like the show was finding its feet after a disappointing first start…

The second instalment (Sunday, October 29, 2023) saw the two teams Caleton and La Nena go head to head in another set of physical challenges, and it was pretty brutal to say the least!

In the episode, Caleton finally secured a win, which meant La Nena faced a difficult tribal council. And that’s exactly when many viewers called out a huge mistake in the game.

***Warning: spoilers from Survivor UK episode 2 on BBC One ahead***

Caleton won immunity in Survivor UK episode 2 on BBC One

After three back-to-back wins to La Nena, Caleton finally won immunity in episode 2 of Survivor UK on BBC One. And, of course, we know what that means – the blame game began!

As La Nena faced their first visit to Tribal Council, the bitching and plotting began behind people’s backs. Ashleigh found herself “on the chopping block” as a result of her hand injury.

In fact, the 34-year-old Brand Strategist from London, who suffers from coeliac disease, was forced to sit out the immunity challenge due to the injury she suffered in the first episode of the series.

Meanwhile, Sabrina and Rach were both left vulnerable for their failure to perform in the challenge. Neither were able to untie a knot underwater as quickly as their rivals.

As La Nena voted, it was anyone’s guess who would go. However, when host Joel Dommett counted the number of votes, it was Sabrina whose name was called out.

Ultramarathon runner Sabrina, 45, from Stroud believed her “social skills” would help her immensely in the game. But they had the opposite effect.

With four votes to Sabrina, she became the second person to be voted off Survivor UK.

Survivor UK fans baffled by ‘biggest mistake’ in episode 2

BBC One viewers watching at home were totally miffed by the result, calling it a “big mistake” and “a wasted opportunity”. Why? Because although Sabrina’s ‘motivational’ talks annoyed the hell out of some of her fellow islanders, she was physically a strong contender.

Sabrina was voted out purely because of her irritating chat. Instead of keeping the strong contender in, they chose to keep Ashleigh who is injured and unable to compete in the challenges…

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “What an opportunity wasted. Boring. I’m done #SurvivorUK.”

Another huffed: “Once again the human sentimental calamity strikes. You vote out a strong and fit teammate that strengthens the team to keep an unfit and injured teammate that weakens the team.”

A third added: “Solid first two episodes. Sad to see Sabrina go, because I think she would have been great TV.”

Another said: “La Nena voting out Sabrina is one of the BIGGEST mistakes they could’ve made. Oh my god, why did they listen to the injured girl and the one that cried when she got a fly on her?”

“Sabrina is annoying,” added another, “but voting her out has weakened the team”.

Who was the first person to be voted out of Survivor UK?

The same can be said for episode 1 of Survivor UK. Viewers saw the contestants divided into two tribes – Caleton, and La Nena. La Nena won the first reward challenge, leaving Caleton without basic supplies.

The tribes also competed in their first immunity challenge, an intense feat of endurance called Dead Weight. We saw 45-year-old Leilani, a barista and cleaner at a yoga studio, struggle from the start. In fact, she needed help from her teammates immediately. Unsurprisingly, she was the first to quit the challenge – giving up after mere minutes.

Richard, forced to hold two barrels, struggled to hold on to his side of the weight in the challenge. La Nena eventually won, sending Caleton to Tribal Council.

During the first vote off, Leilani, Shai and Richard were all in danger. What had Shai done? Like Sabrina, it was his personality that wound others up, even though he outperformed virtually everybody in the challenge. However, with five votes to Richard, he was the first person to be voted off Survivor UK.

So that’s two strong players – one from each tribe – gone because of an emotional response… Will they regret it in the next challenge when physical strength is needed?

Survivor UK continues Saturday at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

