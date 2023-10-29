Survivor viewers ‘switch off’ as they all make same complaint about host Joel Dommett

Viewers of Survivor on BBC One all made the same complaint on social media last night (October 28).

The reality series returned to screens after a 20-year hiatus from British TV, having previously aired on ITV.

But many of those watching the adventure game show at home had similar reactions to host Joel Dommett amid claims they switched off.

Joel Dommett hosts the Survivor reboot on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Survivor on BBC One

Saturday evening’s first episode of the 16-part series saw the 18 contestants split into two teams – and Joel instructing them about their upcoming challenge.

He also commented on how the show hopefuls performed. However, it seems the presenter’s demeanour didn’t delight all of those who had tuned in.

One viewer wrote on social media about the amount of chat from the host: “Lot of Joel talking in this eh.”

A second joked: “BBC: Hi Joel, we have a new show for you. Joel: How much does it pay? BBC: It’s peace work and we pay by the word.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “I’d take the commercials over Joel Dommett any day.”

And someone else chipped in: “Joel Dommett’s voice really grates.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC (@bbc)

‘I’m bored already’

Elsewhere on social media, some viewers complained about how they felt Survivor wasn’t appropriate for the time it was on.

“Good grief. Is this really what the # BBC think the great British public want to watch on a Saturday night?” one complained.

And someone else predicted: “Best of luck to #Survivor but wrong channel and wrong timeslot. It’ll be axed by this time next year.”

Furthermore, it seems the psychological tasks on a desert island didn’t entertain everyone who was watching.

“I’m bored already #Survivor,” one social media user assessed the show.

Bring back The Wheel.

“Gave it 20 minutes and it is dull. Bring back The Wheel,” said another.

Will Survivor turn out to be a hit for BBC One? (Credit: YouTube)

A third viewer added: “I’m not sure I care about anything that is happening #SurvivorUK #Survivor.”

And a fourth moaned as they switched off: “Good grief. What a hyped up heap of [blank]. So irritating. I tried, but the fake enthusiasm is a killer. Ta-ra now!”

“Had to turn #Survivor off I’m afraid,” said another. Another added: “Turned this off it’s been done before and the people on it were far too annoying.”

Read more: Survivor on BBC One: Meet the 18 contestants, including a model, a pro-boxer and a singer

Survivor continues on BBC One tonight, Sunday October 29, at 8pm. It then returns for episode 3 next Saturday, November 4, on the same channel at 8.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.