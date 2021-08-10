Suranne Jones taking medication following death of her father and she wants everyone to stop feeling ashamed

Suranne Jones has revealed that she reluctantly took medication following her public breakdown.

The actress says she first began taking meds shortly after the death of her mother.

The Doctor Foster star has opened up about her desire to end the taboo that comes with seeking treatment for depression and anxiety.

Suranne’s father died in January after catching Covid. Her mother died five years ago.

Actress Suranne Jones has shared that she struggles with her mental health (Credit: Splashnews)

Suranne Jones opens up about her mental health struggle

“I’m on medication and, at some point, I’ll aim to get off that,” she said on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast.

“I think there’s a huge taboo around it and I wasn’t going to say it but I decided last night I should because it’s important I think.”

Suranne began taking meds in 2018 following a breakdown backstage at a theatre show.

Her condition eventually improved and she came off her medication before starring in the acclaimed BBC drama Gentleman Jack.

However, her problems began again when she struggled to adjust to the pandemic, and then her father’s death in January pushed her to begin taking her medication again.

Suranne also admitted that despite being a famous actress, she still suffers from anxiety in social situations.

She said of one event: “The sweat started and the voice came out. I was like, ‘Oh God, stop doing that!'”

Suranne’s father passed away in January (Credit: Splashnews)

Suranne took to Instagram on her mother’s birthday in May to break her silence over the tragic loss of her father.

In a heartbreaking post, she shared that she felt comforted knowing the couple were together again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suranne Jones (@suranne_jones)

Suranne wrote: “Happy birthday mum.

“Forever on a beach in Cornwall with dad. Mum passed away 4 and a half years ago and my father sadly passed away this January after fighting COVID and the effect it had on his body.

“We are still coming to terms with it all but I know they are together and today I want to celebrate them both. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. Today and always.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.