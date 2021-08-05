Suranne Jones is one of our finest actresses but what of her personal life – does she have a husband and children?

I Am is a female-led drama anthology series of stand-alone programmes that features some of Britain’s leading actors.

Suranne has become one of the UK’s most beloved stars in recent years.

But what else has she been in and where did it all start?

Suranne Jones is part of the cast of I Am Victoria on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

I Am Victoria cast: Who is Suranne Jones?

Suranne first rose to fame in 2000, when she was cast as Karen McDonald on Coronation Street.

She starred on the ITV soap for four years and regularly became the central protagonist in storylines involving her on-screen hubby, Steve.

However, it was only when she quit the soap that her career began to skyrocket.

In 2011, she scored a role in Doctor Who. She also starred in the detective series Scott & Bailey.

She played the role for five years, before bagging the part in BBC drama Doctor Foster that transformed her career.

Suranne ended up bagging a Bafta for the role, and it made her into a household name for even non-soap fans.

Since then, she’s gone on to star in Save Me and LGBTQ+ drama Gentleman Jack to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Suranne started her career on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Suranne reveals the impact of her breakdown in 2018

In 2018, Suranne hit headlines when she collapsed during a performance of the harrowing play Frozen in the West End.

She was forced to pull out of the remaining shows.

At the time, her mother had just died following a battle with a long illness.

While promoting I Am Victoria, Suranne opened up about the incident for the first time.

“Looking after your mental health is everything,” she tells Radio Times. “It’s like going to the gym, it’s about looking after yourself, recognising changes before what happened to me during Frozen.

“I am fortunate to have been in therapy for a very long time, but now and again the pressure builds up.

“I had another moment during the filming of Gentleman Jack when I needed to take some time off and see a doctor, to really deal with some demons in my life,” she adds.

Laurance and Susanne live in London together (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is her husband?

Suranne tied the knot with Laurance Akers in 2014. They walked down the aisle after less than a year of dating.

They live at their home in London together.

She gave birth to her son in 2016, and her pregnancy ended up delaying the second series of Doctor Foster.