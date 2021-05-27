Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick returns to Channel 4 with a new series of his animal-loving documentary, but who is the man behind the pets – does Noel have a wife?

Where is the Irish vet based and how old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick returns, but does he have a wife? (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Noel Fitzpatrick?

Noel is an Irish veterinary surgeon, who became a TV personality through his programme The Supervet.

First of all, Noel studied veterinary medicine in University College of Dublin and graduated in 1990.

He then worked in several large-animal vets in Ireland.

In 1993, Noel moved to Guildford where he worked in a small animal practice.

Noel set up Fitzpatrick referrals in 2005, which is a million pound state of the art clinic.

In 2009, he became the first vet in the world to successfully apply an amputation prosthesis to a cat.

He was recognised by the Guinness World Records for the surgery.

Finally, he was the focus of the TV documentary The Bionic Vet in 2010 and The Supervet, from 2014.

As a vet, he’s treated dozens of celebrity’s pets – including Meghan Markle’s dog and Russell Brand’s cat!

Noel developed an interest in drama as a child, and pursued acting after qualifying as a vet.

He studied at LAMDA and won a few acting roles.

Noel appeared in two episodes of The Bill, as well as London’s Burning, Heartbeat, and Casualty.

How old is he and where is he from?

Noel Fitzpatrick was born on December 13 1967 in Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland.

His dad was a farmer called Sean Fitzpatrick.

Noel is currently 53 years old.

Noel’s beloved dog Keira, a border Terrier, is the focus of Supervet episode one (Credit: C4)

Where is Noel based?

Noel’s surgery is based in Eashing, Surrey.

Originally from Ireland, he moved to Guildford, Surrey, in 1993.

He is director and managing clinician at Fitzpatrick Referrals.

His veterinary practice includes two hospitals specialising in orthopaedics and neurosurgery in Eashing.

There is also another clinic specialising in oncology and soft tissue surgery in Guildford.

Noel Fitzpatrick wife: Is he married?

Noel is not married and does not have children.

He has said that he’d like to settle down one day, but his 16-hour days aren’t very wife-friendly.

He told The Irish Times: “I’d like to marry and have kids one day, but the wife would have to know she’d always come second to the practice.”

They’d have to be an animal lover, too!

Noel has a terrier called Keira and huge Maine Coon cat called Ricochet.

Although Noel doesn’t have a wife, he once dated singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis.

According to the Evening Standard, the 2003 tune Toxic could well have been inspired by Noel.

Noel dated Britney’s Toxic collaborator Cathy.

Noel and Cathy apparently broke up in 2003: the same year the song came out.

The vet spoke openly about their breakup in his book Listening to the Animals: Becoming the Supervet.

He said: “Cathy and I remain good friends and I’m sad that I couldn’t give her, or anyone else, what is needed in a healthy relationship.”

Supervet Special: Saving My Dog

This new C4 documentary follows Noel Fitzpatrick’s own efforts to treat his beloved dog, Keira.

In September 2020, his life was turned upside down when his border terrier was hit by a van outside his practice.

The dog subsequently sustained a ruptured abdominal lining and urinary bladder.

The 13-year-old dog also suffered a crushed sacrum and pelvis and a dislocated hip.

Viewers will see Noel’s colleagues work tirelessly to repair the extensive internal damage.

Supervet Special: Saving My Dog airs on Thursday May 27 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Are you a fan of Noel Fitzpatrick? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.