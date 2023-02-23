Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on hidden health battle that’s blighted his life

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has faced a hidden health battle with depression “all of his life”, and previously shared how animals have been a solace for his depression.

Noel will face lions, tigers and rhinos in his Safari special tonight (February 23), calling it a “life-changing” experience.

But Noel has been open with his battle with depression, even sharing that he previously contemplated taking his own life over a malpractice suit.

Noel Fitzpatrick wrote about his battle with depression in his book (Credit: Channel 4)

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: ‘I have battled with depression all my life’

In 2018, Noel Fitzpatrick opened up about his depression battle in his book Becoming the Supervet.

Noel said he faced bullies from a young age who physically and verbally attacked him.

But he found solace in his sheepdog Pirate. Noel said the comfort his dog gave him inspired him to work as hard as he could to attend veterinary school.

But his battle with depression did not end when he became a vet.

He shared: “I have battled with depression and feelings of worthlessness all my life.

“My love for animals has taken me away from personal relationships, it has saved me, too. Through their eyes, I can see that my work really matters, in spite of the challenges and heartache.

“But it never goes away, and I do wish that I could have balanced the scales of life better.”

Noel will help a rhino mauled by hyenas in the Safari special (Credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fitzpatrick: ‘Animals have saved me so many times’

At the end of 2022, Noel shared a video on his Twitter where he thanked fans for their support since the loss of his mother and beloved dog Keira.

I owe huge gratitude to all of the amazing animals who have come into my life.

He said “2022 has been a strange year.

“It’s been a very strange year for me with the loss of my Mammy and the passing of Keira. I went to some pretty dark places.

“I owe huge gratitude to all of the amazing animals who have come into my life and saved me so many times with their infinite love.”

The Supervet: Safari Special airs on Thursday, February 23 at 9pm on Channel 4.

