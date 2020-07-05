The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 5th July 2020
Sunday Brunch viewers divided over Jenny Eclair interview

Some felt Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer were 'uncomfortable'

By Carena Crawford
Sunday Brunch welcomed comedian and writer Jenny Eclair into the studio today.

She was chatting to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer about her new book: Older and Wiser: A Survivor's Guide to the Menopause.

But her appearance divided viewers of the Sunday morning show. Many were thrilled to see her and felt she was a breath of fresh air.

However, others found her chat a bit uncomfortable - and thought Tim and Simon didn't look particularly at ease.

Jenny talked to the hosts about menopause for a while - even joking she was talking for them because she had a lot more to say on the subject than they did.

They then had to cut her off for a cooking segment.

When they came back to her and she continued to talk about her experiences  and read out an extract of her book.

Jenny Eclair: a breath of fresh air on Sunday Brunch

Of those watching at home, many thanked her for talking so openly and honestly about her experiences.

However, others watching from their sofas weren't so impressed.

One even called the interview "sheer agony" and another wasn't happy with them for cutting a cooking segment short to return to Jenny.

What else happened on Sunday Brunch today?

Tim and Simon also chatted to Jimmy Doherty via video link.

Meanwhile, viewers weren't impressed by the DJ who closed the show.

They felt his performance was lacklustre and cringworthy.

