Sunday Brunch viewers divided over Jenny Eclair interview

Sunday Brunch welcomed comedian and writer Jenny Eclair into the studio today.

She was chatting to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer about her new book: Older and Wiser: A Survivor's Guide to the Menopause.

But her appearance divided viewers of the Sunday morning show. Many were thrilled to see her and felt she was a breath of fresh air.

Were Tim and Simon uncomfortable on Sunday Brunch? (Credit: Channel 4)

However, others found her chat a bit uncomfortable - and thought Tim and Simon didn't look particularly at ease.

Jenny talked to the hosts about menopause for a while - even joking she was talking for them because she had a lot more to say on the subject than they did.

They then had to cut her off for a cooking segment.

When they came back to her and she continued to talk about her experiences and read out an extract of her book.

Jenny Eclair: a breath of fresh air on Sunday Brunch

Jenny was called a 'legend' by some viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Of those watching at home, many thanked her for talking so openly and honestly about her experiences.

Love @jennyeclair what a total legend, thank you for talking about your experiences #SundayBrunch #Menopause — ✏️ sam.me.rickwood (@CastilloCopy) July 5, 2020

#SundayBrunch isn’t Jenny Eclair just wonderful, always so lively and entertaining — helen doorly (@helendoorly) July 5, 2020

Well done Jenny on speaking about the Menopause..its such a taboo subject and most men doesn't think it exists..looking forward to reading the book. — Dellyleics (@Dellyyouknow) July 5, 2020

However, others watching from their sofas weren't so impressed.

One even called the interview "sheer agony" and another wasn't happy with them for cutting a cooking segment short to return to Jenny.

I bet Lovejoy’s teeth are gritted more than British roads in the winter. All this chat from a female guest, and it’s not about sport. #SundayBrunch — Inspector Morose 小麦 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇭🇰🇨🇳 (@InspectorMorose) July 5, 2020

So what is meant to be a show about food, an actual chef is hurried and rushed off to go back to some woman talking about HRT.... #SundayBrunch — sarah (@swilliams73) July 5, 2020

This is agony for tim, Simon and the audience. Sheer agony. #SundayBrunch — Jerry Dime MEP (@jerrydime) July 5, 2020

Oh she’s back again with her moany menopause chat. Why are they interviewing her twice about the same subject? #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/hMPM1h6mXo — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) July 5, 2020

Ha ha, Tim and Simon looking rather squeamishly as Jenny finally stopped talking😃 — andrew wilson (@wilster31) July 5, 2020

What else happened on Sunday Brunch today?

Tim and Simon also chatted to Jimmy Doherty via video link.

Meanwhile, viewers weren't impressed by the DJ who closed the show.

They felt his performance was lacklustre and cringworthy.

