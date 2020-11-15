Sunday Brunch viewers brand Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer’s coffee advert ‘shameless’ and ‘cringeworthy’

Sunday Brunch hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy have come under fire from viewers.

After watching today’s show (November 15), they took to social media to share their dislike of the Lavazza advert that features the hosts.

The advert sees them heading for a coffee break when the camera cuts, but viewers have branded it “cringeworthy” and “cheesy”.

It is currently shown in the ad breaks of the Channel 4 show.

What did Sunday Brunch viewers say about the advert?

While viewers don’t usually pick up or comment on adverts, they have slammed this one as “one of the worst things ever seen”.

Viewers shared their opinions on the advert on Twitter, and they didn’t have a high opinion of it.

One viewer claimed: “That Lavazza advert on Sunday Brunch is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

Another wrote: “Oh god that Lavazza Qualità Rossa coffee advert with the Sunday Brunch lads is cringeworthy as all hell!”

A third shared: “The coffee advert with Tim and Simon in between Sunday Brunch is possibly the most awful thing I’ve ever seen”.

Another even went so far as to say it’s put them off coffee as a result.

That Sunday Brunch Lavazza advert was SO awful that I’m considering giving up coffee altogether. #SundayBrunch — Hannah-Jayne Moyes (@Hannah2theJayne) October 11, 2020

And they weren’t the only one.

I used to like Lavazza coffee but after seeing the cheesy advert on Sunday brunch I won’t be buying it ever again. — Jim Radley (@theraven1979) November 1, 2020

What the hell was that terrible coffee advert? Shameless #SundayBrunch — Julie Kendall (@kendallsellyoak) November 15, 2020

Did anyone say anything positive?

Unfortunately not – although the show itself is very much loved by viewers.

One fan of the show even gave the damning review that the advert looks like something manufactured “like something they’d make on The Apprentice”.

Another cringed at it.

The Sunday Brunch Lavazza advert is just too much for me pic.twitter.com/EzBf4AI4Kp — Eleanor Cox (@eleanor_cox_) November 1, 2020

Social media users really didn’t give a glowing review, with some even using it as a benchmark for bad: “There’s bad, and then there is that Lavazza advert during Sunday Brunch.”

Ouch.

