Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy’s heartbreaking confession over brother’s tragic death

Sunday Brunch presenter Tim Lovejoy has previously made a heartbreaking confession concerning the sad death of his brother James.

Tim, 55, shared in September 2020 how James passed away due pancreatic cancer in 2004, when James was just 37.

The telly host said during an appearance for the On the Marie Curie Couch podcast that James experienced stomach pains on his honeymoon that were so severe he had to fly home earlier than planned.

Tim recounted how medics told James he was suffering with IBS, dismissing worries of anything more serious due to his age.

However, tests went on to confirm he was ill with pancreatic cancer, and James’ condition was terminal.

Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy news

James underwent chemotherapy following his diagnosis. But after three months, there was nothing more that medical treatment could do for him.

Tim went on to explain how James was too afraid to discuss his death.

And, looking back, Tim said at the time of his podcast interview how he might’ve approached the situation differently, if it had been possible to do so.

“He was scared and he didn’t want to talk about it,” Tim reflected.

A visit from a priest didn’t bring much comfort to James as his family aren’t religious. But Tim indicated he wonders whether he could have facilitated ways for his sibling to talk about his sad situation.

I wish I could have had conversations with him about death.

Tim added: “You know, I wish I could have had conversations with him about death, if I’m honest with you, though it happened so quickly at the end that there was never an opportunity to do that.”

Tim Lovejoy on living with grief

Tim, who was with his brother when he died, also addressed how he has dealt with his grief by opening up about his brother.

He added: “I just talked a lot about it to people. I want to talk about him and I want to talk about cancer.

“We run away from emotions and people think that you don’t want to bring them up, but you still have to live with them.

“You can’t just suppress them constantly. I do recommend, for anyone who’s going through anything to do with this… talk, talk, talk. Discussions, it’s all about discussions.”

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 on Sundays from 9.30am.

