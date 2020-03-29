Sunday Brunch viewers give show broadcast from presenters' homes the thumbs up

Channel 4 viewers hailed Sunday Brunch presenters Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer for making the best of a bad situation as the show was broadcast from their homes earlier today due to coronavirus.

The continuing coronavirus pandemic has seen the TV industry shift hugely from normal practices.

Production on the soaps has been cancelled, leading to scheduling changes to 'ration' episodes already filmed.

And the likes of Ant and Dec have also had to change up arrangements, with the live, studio-based Saturday Night Takeaway being scrapped in favour of a largely pre-recorded show.

Plans change - and quickly

After less than a week into lockdown, Sunday Brunch also had to alter its format. And today's episode even gave fans a glimpse of Tim and Simon's pads.

However, it seems the changes were only decided recently - with the presenters revealing earlier today the new plans were only settled on Saturday night.

It was the right decision.

Other parts of the show were padded out with highlights from previous episodes as they couldn't host celebrity guests.

"The safety of our team is obviously number one so it was completely the right decision,” said chef Simon.

Production values

Tim added: "I think what a lot of people don't understand is the amount of people it takes to put the show out.

"You've got the cameramen, the sound, the lighting, the production, the home economics people who help you out.

"There are so many people so it was the right decision and thankfully everyone is so kind to us out there on social media and understood it so thank you very much."

Despite the upheaval, it seems plenty of fans enjoyed the alternative offering.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "#SundayBrunch really enjoyed the set up.

"Would love to do a cook along with Simon for a brunch style dish.

"You could give us the shopping list next week and cook along the week after. Even if it is filmed in advance."

Someone else congratulated the presenters: "@SundayBrunchC4 @timlovejoy @simonrim You guys nailed it, I'm sure it wasn't easy to do but it was enjoyable and entertaining.

"Looking forward to your cook off next week already! #SundayBrunch."

And a third impressed fan added: "#SundayBrunch oh lads I love you both, even in these [blank] times you're still making us laugh and smile. #lockdownuk #Tim #Simon #coronalockdownuk #WakeMeUpWhenCoronaEnds."

- Sunday Brunch airs on Sundays at 9.30am on Channel 4

