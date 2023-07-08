Sue Radford addresses huge family upheaval: ‘The stress has been on another level’

Sue Radford and Noel Radford, stars of 22 Kids and Counting, recently opened up about testing circumstances for their family.

The couple and their huge brood have been based in their Morecambe, Lancashire, home since 2004.

A former care home, viewers of the Channel 5 series the Radfords star in will be familiar with the 10 bedroom property which reportedly cost £240,000 when they first moved in.

However, after nearly 20 years, it seems the Radfords may be looking to move on. And Sue recently told fans how uprooting so many lives has proved stressful for the family.

Speaking during a YouTube broadcast at the end of June, Noel explained how their plans have changed. Apparently, the Radfords initially considered buying a plot of land to build a home on. Instead, they came across a “dream” property – and, according to Noel, an offer has been accepted on it.

He said at the time: “It’s the house that we’ve sort of been dreaming of for years and years. It’s got a nice big garden all around it, there’s enough land for what we want.” Noel, 52, added: “It’s a house where we can put our own stamp on it.”

Sue, 47, went on to admit that renovations will be need to done to make it a home for their famous family. Their plans include converting the garage and a kitchen extension.

Sue explained: “That’s all currently going through at the minute. Anyone that is going through the process of buying a house at the minute, we know your pain.”

She added: “The stress has been on another level.”

Here’s hoping it all comes off smoothly… and no doubt fans will get to see how any house move unfolds on their show.

22 Kids and Counting airs on Channel 5 on Saturday July 8 from 3.05pm.

