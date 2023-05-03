Sue Cleaver has taken to social media to show off her new look following her continued weight loss.

The Coronation Street veteran and I’m A Celebrity favourite shared two snaps of herself on her Instagram account yesterday (May 2). Sue looked amazing in a pink two-piece suit, showing her weight loss.

In the first image, Sue stands proud, smiling in her fashionable loose-fitting suit, and a make-up artist accompanies her in the second image.

Sue Cleaver shares weight loss makeover posts

Sue captioned the post: “What a treat to have my make-up done by the hugely talented Bryony Blake – thank you!!!”

It didn’t take long for fans of the actress to comment on how fabulous she looked. Multiple app users said she looked “amazing” as the post racked up over 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

One fan said: “Omg!! Sue, you look absolutely amazing. Well done on your weight loss journey!!”

You look incredible.

“I’m currently watching you on episodes of Corrie from 20 years ago. You look younger now,” another said. A third commented: “The weight loss, you look amazing.”

Her former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley said: “You look incredible,” as did Corrie star Brooke Vincent, who commented and left heart eye emojis.

Sue also sported a short blonde haircut and long dangly silver earrings in the photos. The photo shows the soap star in a dressing room, potentially for a new TV show or appearance, but details are yet to be announced.

Sue revealed her weight loss journey at the start of the year, following her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celeb last year. (Photo: YouTube}

She previously said: “I lost some weight in the jungle, but I’m not obsessing over diets: life is hard enough! There’s always going to be outside pressure and unfair expectations placed on women. But I refuse to get pulled into it.”

Sue’s Coronation Street character Eileen Grimshaw was written out of the long-running soap while she headed to the Australian outback.

Fans didn’t have to panic for too long with Eileen returning to the cobbles of Weatherfield in February this year.

