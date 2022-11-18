I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver sparks concern after last night’s episode

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has sparked worry over her hand during last night’s episode of the hit show.

Many believe that the 59-year-old has hurt herself on the show. Some have taken to Twitter to express their concern.

Sue could be seen with a bandage on her left hand (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver’s hand on I’m A Celebrity 2022

Last night’s (Thursday, November 17) episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Sue looking a little different.

The Coronation Street star was sporting a bandage on her hand.

Fans spotted the bandage during her trip to the beach for a barbeque.

Sue, along with Jill Scott and Matt Hancock, won a lavish day out at the beach, where they enjoyed a barbeque and drinks.

Despite wearing a bandage on her wrist, which was clearly visible in shots, Sue didn’t seem to be bothered or hampered by it.

If anything, she continued her day as normal.

However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the bandage and took to Twitter to discuss it.

Viewers were desperate to know what had happened to Sue’s wrist (Credit: ITV)

Viewers speculate over Sue’s wrist injury

A number of viewers took to Twitter to discuss Sue’s apparent injury.

“Have I missed something, do we know what Sue’s done to her wrist?” one viewer tweeted.

“What has @Sue_Cleaver done to her hand/wrist?” another then asked.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Am I the only one who spotted that bandage on Sue’s wrist?? What happened?!”

“Why does Sue have a bandage on her wrist!? Hope she is ok!” another then said.

However, other viewers cared less about Sue’s wrist and more about the fact that she was enjoying a barbeque on the beach.

“Sue has done nothing in that camp and doesn’t deserve the BBQ. Maybe we can start getting her to do the trials?” one viewer tweeted.

ED! has contacted reps for I’m A Celeb for comment.

Charlene is favourite to be voted out (Credit: ITV)

Who will leave I’m A Celebrity 2022 tonight?

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity will see the first eviction of the series.

But who will be the first celebrity to leave the Australian jungle?

According to William Hill, Charlene White is the current favourite to be evicted from the show first, with odds of 8/15.

A spokesperson said: “The first of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eliminations start this evening, and our markets suggest it’s an easy choice for who will be the first campmate to pack their bags in Friday’s episode.

“Charlene White is the comfortable 8/15 favourite to fail to receive enough votes from the public, spelling the end of her time in camp, whilst Jill Scott remains the frontrunner at EVS to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.”

Matt Hancock has become second favourite to face elimination first, with odds of 13/2. However, he is also the fourth favourite to win the show, with odds of 15/2.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 and ITV X at 9pm.

