I’m A Celebrity fans shocked to discover Sue Cleaver’s actual age

Sue Cleaver revealed her age on last night’s I’m A Celebrity and many fans were shocked to discover it.

I’m A Celebrity fans insisted that she doesn’t look anywhere near her actual age.

Sue has played Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street since 2000. Since her character’s tenure began, she has since become a beloved Corrie icon.

This explains why the I’m A Celeb producers were so eager to have her on the series this year.

Sue Cleaver age

Last night’s launch episode saw ten celebrities arrive in Australia in style. Despite rocking up to filming in limousines and fancy clothing, they were soon thrown in the deep end.

Some were made to walk along a plank attached to a high-rise building. Others, like Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood, were encouraged to do a petrifying skydive. It was so exhilarating that it made Olivia scream mid-air.

Whilst most of the celebrities encountered some form of introductory challenge, there were some viewers who were focused on Sue. They just couldn’t believe that the actress really is the age that she is.

I’m A Celebrity last night

Viewers watched as five new celebrities gathered in the outdoor area of an opulent building. Once this group was disbanded and each person was sent to complete their own task, a new group of celebrities met elsewhere.

Culture Club Singer Boy George was the first person from this new group to arrive. The second was Sue.

Donning a neutral-looking, patterned dress, Sue looked radiant as she went over to meet Boy George. The two then embraced and waited for the final three celebs of the launch episode to arrive.

Sue Cleaver met singer Boy George on last night’s launch episode of I’m a Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Soon thereafter, fans took to Twitter to express their surprise upon learning Sue’s real age.

“Sue’s 59?” one surprised viewer tweeted. “She’s so pretty.”

A second user simply said: “Sue’s 59? Wow.”

A third said: “Sue looks great for 59.”

“Can’t believe she’s 59,” another fan tweeted. “She looks incredible.”

And a fifth viewer remarked: “Sue Cleaver does not look 59.”

Sue takes on a grim first task

Fans weren’t just thinking about how great Sue looks for 59. They were also glued to the screen as she completed her first task as part of the show.

Sue got into a boat with former Rugby player Mike Tindall and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner. The trio then came to a series of challenges which were not for the faint of heart.

Mike had to swim underwater and into an upside-down boat. There, he tried to find codes written on the vehicle’s interior, all while gigantic spiders crawled atop his head.

Sue, Mike Tindall and Owen Warner encountered some ghastly challenges on last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Once Mike completed his challenge, Sue was enduring hers. The star had to rummage through mealworms and cockroaches to locate a certain amount of fish eyes. She grimaced and said the cockroaches smelled awful.

Viewers couldn’t help but fall in love with the tenacious trio.

“Sue, Owen and Mike are my favourites so far,” one viewer tweeted. “Comedy gold!”

A second user said: “Sue or Mike are my winners so far.”

“Mike, Sue, Owen, Chris [Moyles] and Olivia are my favourites so far,” a third fan divulged. “Mike is such a sweetheart.”

