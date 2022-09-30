Sue Barker slams BBC’s handling of Question of Sport exit as she admits ‘regret’

Sue Barker has spoken out against the way the BBC handled her departure from A Question of Sport.

The presenter and former professional tennis player, 66, hosted A Question Of Sport for 24 years before stepping down in September 2020.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sue claimed that the broadcaster didn’t want her to say that she was let go. Instead, they wanted to say she was leaving on her own accord.

Sue said she regretted the way the BBC handled her departure (Credit: BBC)

Sue Barker on her Question of Sport exit

She told BBC Breakfast: “It is such a shame because, I have to say, that the BBC had told us we were going.

“They wanted to refresh the programme and that is absolutely fine. Everyone has the right to do that. We don’t own the programme.

“I had had 24 amazing years working with the most incredible people. So we knew it was going to happen and it was just the way in which it happened and the way it was handled, and the way the BBC sort of wanted me to say that I was walking away from it.”

She continued: “And yet, I would never walk away from a job I love. I don’t mind being replaced. Absolutely fine. That happens. But it was just the way it was handled.

“I think we regret the way it was handled, I think if we look back on it we could have handled it better. I think the BBC could have handled it better.

“It is just such a shame because I loved it. And I don’t look back on it badly just because of a couple of bad days and then some negative publicity, which I think affected quite a lot of people.”

Sue has presented on the BBC for decades (Credit: BBC)

Sue’s BBC departure

After Sue’s departure from A Question Of Sport was announced, the BBC confirmed that she would be replaced by Paddy McGuinness.

Team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell were also replaced by Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

The BBC said in a statement: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 24 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

“Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

Sue also announced in June 2022 that she would be stepping down from covering Wimbledon, which she’s covered for the BBC since 1993.

She said in a statement: “What a wonderful time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events around the world. I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best.”

Fans were divided by Sue’s comments

Taking to Twitter, some fans were divided over Sue’s comments on BBC Breakfast.

One person said: “Don’t know why Sue Barker is still going on about #qos. Does anyone actually still watch it? Ugo is about the only thing good about it. I’d love to see him on TV more. They should redo the old #qos but keep him.”

However, another wrote: “Sue Barker‘s Question of Sport drew in 5 million viewers.. Now it’s 800,000. Sadly Steve Wright’s slot about to go the same way. Tragic.”

