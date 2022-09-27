BBC legend Sue Barker fought back tears on The One Show last night (September 26) as discussed the “most emotional day” of her life.

Sue stepped down from fronting the BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon earlier this year.

As she did so, the former tennis champion was given a standing ovation from the crowd.

And, chatting to Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on the BBC show last night, Sue started welling up!

Opening up about the tear-jerking moment after a clip was aired, Sue said: “It was the most emotional day of my life.”

She then went on to admit: “That moment means the most to me in my career.”

The former presenter then struggled to keep her composure, admitting that she was “going to start welling up”.

Sue then explained the reason she was so emotional at Wimbledon upon stepping down.

She said she was simply taken aback by fans celebrating her career.

“That reaction was just so unexpected,” she said.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones praised Sue, saying: “So well-deserved Sue.”

She added that is was the “right” way for fans to say their thank yous for Sue’s service.

Sue has a long history with the tennis championship

The beloved presenter joined the BBC in 1993 and fronted the channel’s coverage from 2000 until her bittersweet departure.

During her stint as a pro tennis player she won 15 WTA Tour singles titles.

Sue made it to the Wimbledon semi-finals but lost out to Betty Stöve in 1977.

Barker bid farewell to Wimbledon this year after being the face of the BBC’s coverage of the championship for 30 years.

In an emotional final year at Wimbledon for Sue, presenter John McEnroe led thousands in thanking Sue.

He said: “On behalf of all the players, I just want to say that we’re gonna be lost without you. After 30 years of covering this tournament magnificently, please give it up for Sue Barker.”

It’s reported that Barker rejected a contract that would have kept her on our screens till 2025.

However, that’s not the only BBC show that Sue has left of late.

She was also axed from her role as host of Question of Sport, much to the disgust of devoted viewers.

Sue herself also said she was “angry” at the BBC’s decision to replace her.

