Succession season 3 review: Civil war has never looked so juicy as Roy family splits in two

It’s all out war as Succession returns for season three – with Kendall and Logan’s fight for power splitting the family in two.

The new series picks up moments after season two’s killer ending, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) fleeing the press conference where he publicly took down his father.

Naturally, Logan (Brian Cox) is fuming, and it takes mere seconds for his to scream his first major expletive in the general direction of his family. As for the rest of the clan? It’s time for them to pick a side.

Will they pick Logan in their quest to take over WayStar Royco? Or will they believe Kendall when he says he’s the future of the business, and jump ship?

Kendall is on a mission to destroy his father (Credit: HBO)

As a result, Logan continues to fight against finally choosing someone to take over the responsibility of the company. Siblings Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and even Connor (Alan Ruck) are circling Logan like vultures.

They’re ready to fight for their place at the table, or come up with a scheme to get them a seat regardless.

But if Kendall makes them an offer they can’t refuse, will they switch sides?

The will they/won’t they battles play out like theatre in Succession season three. Noone does wars of words quite like the Roys. It’s a credit to the writing team and also to the actors.

Tom and Greg continue to battle with their loyalties (Credit: HBO)

Meanwhile, Kendall’s sense of grandeur is being made even bigger. PR specialists and killer lawyers are taking his side – he is the underdog people are rooting for.

But while he may like to believe this is an accurate representation of his new life path, it doesn’t take long to realise the apple doesn’t fall far from daddy’s tree.

Like previous seasons, Jeremy Strong’s Kendall, increasingly teetering on the verge of sanity, continues to be a major draw.

Read more: Check out our latest TV reviews here

His erratic behaviour doesn’t come without some reason – but his ability to go around things doesn’t always hit the mark.

The intricate web around the Roy family and their trusted associates is getting even bigger as people make their next play for a slice of WayStar Royco. Who to trust is becoming less obvious, and the game’s just started.

Naturally, there’s some comic relief in the face of Cousin Greg, who continues to bumble his way through life with the help of his boss/mentor Tom.

As a result of Kendall’s betrayal, Roman seeks his opportunity (Credit: HBO)

Is Succession season 3 worth the watch?

Succession season 3 is one of those shows that has no right to be as good as it is. And it just keeps getting better.

The beautifully complicated and bitter world of the Roy family is clearly only just getting started. These amoral power-grabbers are just as bad as each other – even if they don’t know it.

As a result, lines are drawn in the sand and morals continue to be pushed. But who will be the first to break?

Basically… are you team Logan? Or team Kendall? Either way, we remain firmly team Cousin Greg.

Let the games begin.

Rating: 4/5

Succession season 3 continues Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.