Stand Up to Cancer takes over Channel 4 on Friday night and it’s a particularly stellar line-up for this year’s charity night – so what are the highlights?

Joe Lycett presides over the evening from his “high-tech hub”, while a myriad of exciting famous faces join in with comedy sketches in the hope of raising money for vital cancer research.

Here’s our top pick of the highlights from Stand Up to Cancer night on Channel 4 in 2021 (Friday October 15).

Alan Carr, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Adam Hills take part in Stand Up to Cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up to Cancer highlights – what’s happening on the night?

Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Adam Hills and Alan Carr host the star-studded evening of entertainment which runs from 7.30pm to 1.25am on Friday October 15 2021.

Meanwhile, Joe Lycett encourages the audience all night via his high-tech hub with help from his nationwide band of celebrity reporters.

While you’re laughing – and you will – don’t forget to dig deep to raise funds for vital cancer research.

Over the course of the night, expect to see an insanely talented cast of superstars including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian – yes really!

Other celebs taking part for a good cause include Liam Payne, James Blunt, Steve Coogan and Jeremy Clarkson.

The Jonas Brothers, Stephen Mangan, David Oyelowo, the Wanted, Martin Freeman and Jamie Oliver also pop up along the way!

Stand-ups on the bill include Rosie Jones, Mo Gilligan and Josh Widdicombe.

Cameos come from the likes of Olivia Colman (why isn’t she a Dame yet?), Usain Bolt, Jack Black, Tom Jones, Tom Daley and Harry Styles.

You’ll have serious FOMO if you don’t tune in.

Olivia Colman vs Alan Carr: Celebrity Doctors for SU2C at 8pm

At 8pm, Olivia Colman and Alan Carr compete to put together a crack team of celebrity doctors in the first of the evening’s sketches.

Plus, the first instalment of Celebrity Gogglebox, while athlete Usain Bolt takes on some unusual challenges.

There’s also live music from Dermot Kennedy.

Usain Bolt takes part in Stand Up to Cancer 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Derry Girls for SU2C at 8.30pm

A special sketch of the hit series, set in 1990s Northern Ireland.

Plus, James Blunt gives his song You’re Beautiful an eyebrow-raising reboot, with tongue firmly in cheek.

There’s a very special tribute to much-loved comedian Sean Lock, who died earlier this year.

Stand Up to Cancer highlights: Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C at 9pm and 10.30pm

The evening has two instalments of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Celebrities teaming up on their sofas include Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, and Michael Sheen and his partner Anna Lundberg.

Comedic actors Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney also participate, as does Matt Lucas with his mum Diana.

Plus, Sigrid performs live.

Matt Lucas and mum Diana join Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up to Cancer (Credit: C4)

Stand Up to Cancer highlights: Tom Jones and Tom Parker for SU2C at 10pm

Tom Jones delivers a powerful musical tribute with his enormous voice and personality.

Also, Tom Parker and the Wanted join in to talk about Tom’s inspiring journey while going through treatment for a brain tumour.

Stand Up to Cancer highlights: Harry Styles for SU2C at 11.30pm

Harry Styles offers a sneak peek into his everyday life by sharing details of his “intimate moments”.

The former One Direction star sends himself up as he gets stuck into some household chores in unique superstar style.

Plus, Joe Lycett galvanises the nation with his band of celebrity reporters.

Graham Norton and Michelle Visage provide commentary on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up to Cancer highlights – what else is on?

Adam Hills hosts a very special edition of £IsItOK in which Tom Allen, Desiree Burch and other TV comedians try to answer viewers’ outrageous cancer questions.

Rosie Jones leads out some of the UK’s Paralympic heroes and there’s live music from Joy Crookes.

During Stand Up to Cancer: The Final Countdown, Maya Jama, Alan Carr, Davina McCall and Adam Hills get late-night and loud with a raft of famous faces and comedians, as they gear up to hear Joe Lycett’s final fundraising total of the evening.

Plus, Adam finds out if enough has been raised in donations to put him through a spectacular stunt that’s sure to make his eyes water.

The evening ends with Big Zuu’s Late-Night Heat for SU2C.

The host delivers an hour of sketches, with famous friends coming together to fight cancer.

Plus, all the best bits and highlights from an incredible night of fundraising.

To donate, pleas visit the SU2C website here.

Alternatively, to donate £30, £20 or £10, text thirty, twenty or ten to 70404.

Stand Up to Cancer begins at 7.30pm on Friday October 15 2021 on Channel 4.

