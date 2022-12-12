Strike series 5 continued with episode 2 tonight (December 12) and, as you’ll see in our review, we were left even more confused about Margot Bamborough’s case!

We learnt new facts from Gloria Conti, a secretary in Margot’s office who was the last person to see her alive.

We also finally heard from Roy Phipps – Margot’s widowed husband.

So, here are all the questions we need answered after episode two of Strike: Troubled Blood…

Cormoran and Robin discovered new facts about Luca Ricci (Credit: BBC)

Strike review: Will Kara Wolfson ever get justice?

When Roy Phipps, Margot’s widowed husband, revealed that Margot couldn’t have been the woman in the video because she didn’t have a scar on her stomach, we were all left wondering who the woman was.

But when Gloria Conti, who worked with Margot and was Luca Ricci’s girlfriend, revealed that she had once heard Luca and his father Mucky talk about killing a woman named Kara Wolfsen, we knew she must’ve been the woman in the video.

Robin (Holliday Grainger) found photos of Kara that proved the scar matched the one in the video.

But DI George Layborn questioned if Mucky Ricci was actually competent to stand trial in his old age.

He also argued that they didn’t have the names of the other men in the video, and it was clear that poor Kara wouldn’t get the justice she deserved.

Robin left flowers for Kara outside the club she worked at as a tribute as she was clearly heartbroken that they wouldn’t be able to get justice for her.

So will Kara ever get justice? Will Robin and Cormoran be able to find evidence to finally convict the Riccis for what they did to her?

We hope so…

Daniel Peacock plays gangster Luca Ricci in Strike (Credit: BBC)

Did Luca Ricci abduct Margot?

While we now know that Margot wasn’t the woman in the video, it doesn’t mean that Luca Ricci wasn’t the one who abducted Margot.

Gloria Conti, a receptionist who worked with Margot, always thought that her boyfriend Luca had abducted her.

Margot had intervened when Luca was being emotionally and physically abusive to Gloria and helped Gloria get an abortion under her own name.

It was likely Luca who wrote Margot that threatening note about “my girl”.

When Margot went missing and never returned, Gloria assumed that Luca was responsible but she was too scared to go to the police.

She moved to France so she wouldn’t have to face her guilt.

But she promised Cormoran (Tom Burke) she would stand trial against Luca now if they found evidence that could convict him.

So could it be Luca after all? He definitely had a grudge against Margot so he is looking like a likely suspect…

Anna Phipps learnt more about her mother in Strike episode 2 (Credit: BBC)

Strike Troubled Blood episode 2: Will Roy Phipps survive his heart attack?

Towards the end of the episode, Cormoran and Robin were finally able to talk to Margot Bamborough’s widowed husband, Roy Phipps.

But as Anna stressed him out over pictures she had never seen of her mother, Roy didn’t respond well.

Roy shouted at Anna and said he tried his best to raise her on his own after losing Margot.

He grabbed his chest and was taken away in an ambulance.

Roy’s fate was left unclear but if he dies it will prove difficult for Anna to continue looking into her mother’s disapperance.

It also means that Cormoran and Robin will lose access to valuable information that Roy may have on Margot.

We hope Roy survives his heart attack, otherwise, the case is going to be even harder for Robin and Cormoran to solve.

Who is Brian Tucker and why does he have the confession?

At the end of the episode, a man named Brian Tucker approached Cormoran and told him: “I have proof of who killed Margot Bamborough.

“I have a written confession.”

What?!

Roy Phipps himself previously mentioned Brian Tucker. He described Brian as a man obsessed with finding out who killed his daughter.

Roy seemed to imply that Brian thought serial killer Dennis Creed killed his daughter. But Roy didn’t agree that Dennis Creed killed Margot.

So, did Brian Tucker somehow get a confession out of Dennis Creed? Or someone else?

We can’t wait for answers in Strike episode 3…

Strike series 5 Troubled Blood continues with episode 3 on Sunday December 18 at 9pm on BBC One.

