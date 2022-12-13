The ending of Strike – which has dropped on iPlayer – has led to a bit of a complaint from devoted fans.

But do you agree with their verdict?

Fans of the Strike books by JK Rowling (written under the name Robert Gailbraith) have been the toughest critics of the series.

So much so that they’ve issued a plea to the BBC as Strike: Troubled Blood comes to an end…

*WARNING – CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike (Credit: BBC)

Viewers make the same complaints about the Strike ending

Lots of viewers of Strike are in agreement about the new series of the BBC show and its finale – it was too short!

One tweeted: “Definitely suffered from only four episodes.

“This easily could have been done in six episodes and really delivered for TV audiences who haven’t read the book.”

Others have agreed that the series could’ve been longer, with another commenting the makers “tried to cram too much in and suffered from character and clue overload”.

“Considering a short book like Normal People gets stretched out to six hours of television it could definitely be longer,” said another.

Do you agree that the Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger series could’ve been longer? Other fans have disagreed!

Another tweeted: “How the producers managed to compress a 32-hour audiobook into a riveting four-hour series is an achievement in itself.”

Fans issue plea to BBC

Others want much, much more of Strike, and have instructed the BBC to get commissioning!

“Wish there was more,” said another as they pleaded with the BBC to commission series 6.

“Binge watched it and now bereft – please make them start filming Ink Black Heart immediately,” another added.

Viewers found out what happened to Dr Margot Bamborough in the final episode (Credit: BBC)

Showrunner defends series

Fans of the book don’t just wish the show was longer, but also have some complaints about the changes the show made.

In the scene where Strike watches the disturbing video of the Ricci family attacking a woman, Cormoran’s (Tom Burke) reaction was different from the book.

One shared: “Strike wouldn’t be perturbed, he’d be distressed and furious.

“In the book, his reaction was to vomit: wish they’d kept that.”

In the book, Gloria Conti is the last to be interviewed, but this happens earlier in the series.

One fan complained: “Why is the whole plot upside down?

“Gloria’s had to be the last interview because she gives a crucial piece of information.”

In an interview with the Radio Times, the series writer Tom Edge shared that he thinks: “Troubled Blood is probably the most faithful adaptation to date.

“We were able to preserve an awful lot in terms of both plot and the list of characters, which I was really pleased about.”

He said that he never wants to disappoint fans of the books.

“We come to the books as fans first and the overwhelming desire is to do them justice at the beginning. They have millions of fans as readers and we never want to disappoint them.”

Strike ending: It’s not all bad…

While there were complaints about Strike: Troubled Blood, it wasn’t all bad, and most fans loved the series!

One even thought it was “very possibly the best adaptation of a book I’ve ever seen. Almost everything kept in!”

Another fan agreed: “Adaptation was seriously good. In fact everything about it – the script, the acting, the way it looked – was perfect.”

Those are some glowing reviews!

