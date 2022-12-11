Series 5 of BBC drama Strike: Troubled Blood follows Cormoran Strike taking on the cold case disappearance of Dr Margot Bamborough – and episode one has already left us with a lot of questions!

In Strike series 5, Margot’s daughter, Anna, is desperate to find out the truth about her mother’s disapperance before the people who know the truth die.

But this cold case is a complex one, and it seems like this case won’t be an easy one for Cormoran and Robin to solve.

Here are all the questions we have after episode one of Strike: Troubled Blood…

Linda Bassett plays Joan Nancarrow in Strike series 5 (Credit: BBC)

Will Aunt Joan survive?

The first episode of Strike: Troubled Blood revealed that Cormoran’s aunt Joan, who did a large part of his raising with Uncle Ted when his mother Leda was absent, is sick with cancer.

While Joan (Linda Bassett) was determined to brush it off and convince Ted and Cormoran that she would be fine, Cormoran saw her diagnosis notes which stated that she had stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Cormoran has already dealt with a lot of loss and drama in his family life, and we can’t watch him lose another person he loves!

In the first episode, we saw Cormoran (Tom Burke) get flashbacks to his childhood when reflecting on his life growing up between Joan and Leda.

But with all this attention on her ill health, it’s worth wondering if she’ll make it out of this series alive…

Strike on BBC One: Did Dennis Creed kill Margot?

A lot of people assumed that local serial killer Dennis Creed was responsible for Margot’s murder.

He had seven known victims and would lure women into his basement and cut them up.

Police had a theory that Margot Bamborough may have been one of his victims, but her body was never found.

Cormoran and Robin suggested speaking to him, but DI George Layborn thought that he would just tease them and not really reveal anything.

But could Margot’s disapperance all lead back to serial killer Dennis Creed? It seems like it’s definitely possible…

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger reprise their roles as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott (Credit: BBC)

Strike: What did the ‘leave my girl alone’ note mean?

Robin (Holliday Grainger) found a rather disturbing note with Margot’s possessions.

The note said: “Leave my girl alone or I’ll send you to hell slow and painful.”

It wasn’t really clear whether Margot had written the note herself, or received it from someone else.

Robin noted that “my girl” could refer to someone’s daughter or girlfriend – and it wasn’t really clear which one the note was referring to.

Cormoran thought that maybe her ex, Paul Satchell, had met someone new and Margot was trying to warn them off him.

Time will tell about what this note really means…

Abigail Lawrie plays Dr Margot Bamborough (Credit: BBC)

Was it Margot Bamborough in the video?

DI Talbot was originally assigned to the case, and when his son handed over his personal possessions, a videotape was found with a very disturbing video on it.

The video showed an almost completely naked woman with a bag over her head as she stumbled around a room.

A group of men entered the room before a knife was lifted to her throat. Cormoran stopped the tape before we could see any more – but it didn’t look good for the woman in it.

Robin confirmed to DI George Layborn that the woman matched Margot’s height and build but they didn’t know if Margot had a noticeable scar on her torso, like the woman in the video did.

Robin also thought the note about “leaving my girl alone” could connect to this “slow and painful” death.

So, is it definitely Margot in the video? And how will Anna handle the news that her mother is definitely dead if it is…

Who is the man in the Christmas party video?

Speaking of the rather disturbing video, who is that man in the Christmas party video that Dr Gupta sent over?

Cormoran recognised a distinctive ring in the video of the woman, and pointed out that one of the men from the Christmas party tape was wearing it.

But nobody could identify the man. So who could he be?

We can presume he’s a colleague of Margot’s, but why would he kill her in such a violent way?

We have no doubt Cormoran and Robin will track down the man with the ring from the video and finally get answers on what happened to Margot or whoever the woman in the horrific video was…

Strike series 5 Troubled Blood continues Monday December 12 at 9pm on BBC One.

