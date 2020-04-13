Strictly's Oti Mabuse shocks Lorraine Kelly with her youthful appearance

Today Lorraine Kelly was joined on Good Morning Britain by Strictly's Oti Mabuse.

The Strictly Come Dancing sensation appeared on the show to speak about her mission to get the nation dancing.

Oti has been sharing simple dance routines to lift the nation's spirits during the pandemic.

The Greatest Dancer stunned with a stripped back look, leaving Lorraine shocked by her youthful appearance.

Oti Mabuse has started a home festival with her husband and Strictly co-star Karen Hauer.

Posting dances in the morning and evening, she's encouraging the public to "stay home" but also "stay strong."

It will also include sport lessons from celebrities such as Boris Becker, that viewers can try from the comfort of their own home.

The star explained: "When you are watching your phone and TV you are looking for escapism and so we thought it would be a brilliant idea to start with a home festival."

Oti Mabuse. (Credit: BBC)

The dancer was seen via video link, with her hair wrapped and wearing only minimal makeup.

Lorraine Kelly was shocked by the stars different appearance and commented: "You look about 12 years old."

Oti replied laughing: "It is what I look like when I remove all my extensions, this is my real hair!"

The Scottish presenter replied: "Lovely to see your smiling face and your energy and enthusiasm."

When asked how she was finding lockdown, Oti revealed it had strengthened her relationship with husband Marius.

"It is amazing, we have a routine, we get up and have breakfast together. Usually when we are working, it is fast fast fast."

Getting ready for SPICE GIRLS!!! Dance class at 11:30 🇬🇧 let’s dance 💃 🕺🏻 today... hope you’re all safe and #StayAtHome — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) April 13, 2020

Tune into @lorraine this morning to see our gorgeous @OtiMabuse talk all things ‘Home Festival’ and maybe even have a few surprise guest announcements! https://t.co/IkB2IKtwch K💛🌻 x — Karen Hauer (@karen_hauer) April 13, 2020

Strictly could be cancelled

Strictly is one of TV’s biggest ratings winners since it began in 2004.

However, the next series of the BBC show is already looking under threat.

Preparations for Strictly Come Dancing, which starts filming in September, were due to start in June.

But now it is not known if the coronavirus lockdown will still be in force.

On March 31st, sources confirmed to The Sun that the beloved show 'could be cancelled altogether'.

The team were already discussing how they would cope, if social distancing measures continue.

The source revealed: "We are taking things one day at a time at the moment, the situation is not yet urgent as we still have - for now - time."

Oti reiterated this live on GMB today: "The important thing is everyone is safe and everyone is healthy."

Lorraine replied to the 2019 champion: "You have your title to defend."

