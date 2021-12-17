Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse addresses co-star Craig’s ‘swipes’ at her during the live shows

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse has addressed fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood’s mean comments directed at her during the live shows throughout this series.

Motsi, 40, has accused Craig of being “obsessed” with her.

Motsi spoke out about Craig’s comments (Credit: BBC)

What did Motsi Mabuse say about Strictly colleague Craig?

Appearing on It Takes Two last night (Thursday December 16), host Janette Manrara asked her about the comments Craig has made.

But despite being offered the bait, Motsi was full of praise for the 56-year-old.

“You have the most amazing banter,” Janette said, before playing back some of Craig’s mean comments to her throughout the series.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have an announcement to make… we’re getting married,” Motsi roared with laughter.

“No, we have a lot of fun. I absolutely love Craig.

“People sometimes don’t understand it… it’s cool between us. We laugh so much, and we make fun so much.

“And he’s right – when the camera is off, we’re even worse. But it’s good some of those moments are seen because it’s fun, he’s real. That’s so important.”

Craig has been “obsessed” with Motsi this series (Credit: BBC)

What has Craig said in this series?

Throughout the series, Craig has been trying to wind Motsi up with some choice banter.

In one clip he said: “I’m finding it difficult to talk now because Motsi was screaming German all the way throughout. Can you just be quiet?”

And then addressing one of Motsi’s out-there outfits, he drawled: “I’ve got to admit I’ve got a bit of a headache… it’s got something to do with Motsi’s lime green outfit.”

Motsi, for her part, accused him of being “obsessed” with her.

Craig compared Motsi to Diana Ross (Credit: BBC)

What did Craig say last week?

Viewers have been having fun with the pair’s sparky chemistry.

Last week, Craig referred to Motsi as “Diana Ross” thanks to her amazing afro.

“So funny Craig calling Motsi Diana Ross tonight,” one viewer remarked on Twitter.

Another added: “Craig [laughing face emojis], Diana Ross.”