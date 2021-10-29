Strictly’s AJ Pritchard hints at surprise comeback but at the expense of someone else

AJ Pritchard has hinted that he could make a comeback to Strictly Come Dancing.

During his time as a professional dancer on the show, AJ became a favourite among fans.

AJ has confessed that while he wouldn’t step back onto the dance floor, the BBC could entice him back another way.

The TV star says he would jump at the chance to become a judge on the show.

AJ Pritchard has his sights set on being a judge (Credit: Splashnews.com)

AJ Pritchard hints at possible Strictly return

Speaking to William Hill, he said: “I’ve done my four years as a professional and loved every aspect of the show. Maybe I’ll come back in a different capacity one day.

“If a judge unfortunately gets COVID and they need somebody last minute, I’m always here to smile and wave and give my very honest opinion.”

The Strictly dancer also spoke out in defence of Tilly Ramsay.

Tilly became the target of a fat-shaming this week, which sparked numerous complaints to Ofcom.

On his morning show on LBC, DJ Steve Allen called her a “chubby little thing”.

Following the backlash, Steve has since apologised privately for his comment.

Tilly Ramsay became the target of fat-shaming recently (Credit: BBC)

AJ defends Tilly Ramsay

Sharing his opinion on the scandal, AJ said he was proud of how Tilly handled the remark and managed to “brush it off” so quickly.

“It’s just not necessary. For me personally, I see somebody learning a new skill and putting themselves out there in a positive way,” he said.

“She is showing young people that they can achieve things that they maybe thought they couldn’t achieve, whether that be dancing or not dancing.

“There are so many more positive things you can talk about. So I feel, like, for her. She quite clearly brushed it to the side, got rid of that negativity and turned it into a positive. So many people are loving her performances and seeing how she’s doing.”

