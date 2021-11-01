Strictly star Adam Peaty is reportedly “beside himself” about his girlfriend being abused online by trolls.

Adam has apparently been left devastated by fans trolling Eiri Munroe, 23, following his alleged “near-kiss” with dance partner Katya Jones.

Strictly hunk Adam shares a little boy with Eiri, and he’s desperate to “protect” them from any negative attention.

Adam Peaty is believed to be very protective of his girlfriend (Credit: Splash News)

Adam Peaty wants to ‘protect’ girlfriend

A source told The Sun: “Adam is beside himself about the abuse Eiri is receiving. He had no idea the impact being on the show would have on her and feels a responsibility as her partner.

“Adam and Katya are in training for long hours every day. Eiri has been incredibly supportive. To see her being mocked by trolls has been incredibly difficult for him to stomach.

“He wants to protect her. Adam is trying to work out if they can somehow make it stop as it’s so hard for him to see Eiri upset.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Adam for comment on this story.

Adam and Eiri’s relationship came under scrutiny last month after he appeared to almost share a kiss with Katya during a performance.

Following the controversial performance, Adam’s girlfriend quickly faced a barrage of negative comments on social media.

However, at the time she attempted to laugh off the on-screen moment.

Adam and partner Katya have sizzled on the Strictly dancefloor (Credit: BBC)

Katya’s rocky Strictly history

Katya has had a tough time on the show herself after previously falling victim to the Strictly curse.

The professional dancer was reportedly warned by her pals not to get too close to Adam after she was pictured kissing Seann Walsh three years ago.

At the time, she was still married to fellow pro-Neil Jones.

Seann was in a relationship with Rebecca Humpries that later came to an end.

A Strictly insider told The Mirror last month: “Nobody has suggested Adam or Katya have done anything wrong. H

“However, her mates don’t want her to create the impression she is somehow leading him astray.”

Meanwhile, Katya’s ex has since moved on.

According to recent reports, Neil wants his “model girlfriend” to move in with him.

A source said: “The speed with which this has all happened mirrors Neil’s lightning-quick feet across the Strictly dance floor.

“They are moving very quickly.”

