Strictly star Zara McDermott’s shock health diagnosis and impact on her work

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott has taken to the ballroom for this series of Strictly Come Dancing. She does so while battling a shock health condition she learned of earlier this year.

In a series of Instagram posts, Zara detailed her struggles with Reynaud’s disease. As she came to terms with the diagnosis, she sought comfort and advice from her followers.

But what is Reynaud’s disease… and how does it affect Zara’s chances in the competition?

Who is Strictly’s Zara McDermott?

26-year-old Zara McDermott rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island. Although her romance with fellow islander Adam Collard wasn’t to last, she is now dating Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Zara now appears on Strictly, partnered with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima.

Earlier this year, Zara revealed that she had been diagnosed with Raynaud’s disease. This affects blood circulation, causing blood to stop flowing properly to the extremities, and causes the skin to change colour temporarily.

Zara McDermott discusses impact of Reynaud’s on her work

In March this year, The Daily Mail reported that Zara’s condition had worsened. In a series of Instagram stories, Zara discussed some of the symptoms she was experiencing.

She revealed that her face had reddened and her skin had grown flushed. Asking her followers for advice, she wondered whether this was a side-effect of the condition.

“I feel really conscious about my facial flushing at the moment. It’s got a little bit worse recently and its showing up a little bit more. A lot of you have suggested about looking into autoimmune conditions,” Zara said.

“Because this can be the two things that come hand in hand the Raynaud’s and the facial flushing,” she continued. “But to be honest I don’t have any symptoms at all. I would just be looking for something wrong with me at this point.”

She continued: “A lot of you are saying you can go on medication for the Raynaud’s. I don’t think it’s that bad I just wondered if there was a cream I could put on my face.

“The Raynaud’s is not in a good space at the moment. I couldn’t text because my hands were so white and I’m dreading filming outside,” Zara said, at the time.

How will Zara’s condition affect her chances on the show?

It is believed that dancing actually helps with blood flow, so Zara’s condition is unlikely to affect her performance. However, bookies’ odds have her placed fairly low, compared to other competitors.

With no prior dance experience, Zara sits low on the table at 16/1 – according to bookmakers’ website Bettingodds.com. Meanwhile, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is currently favourite to win, with Angela Scanlon and Nigel Harman sitting at second and third, respectively.

Can Zara defy the odds to do well?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

