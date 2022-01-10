Strictly winners Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis are set for a TV reunion tomorrow (Tuesday, January 11).

The duo are going to be appearing on This Morning tomorrow, as announced at the end of today’s (Monday, January 10) show!

Strictly stars Rose and Giovanni’s reunion

The Strictly champions are on This Morning tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Strictly favourites, and eventual champions, Rose and Giovanni will be appearing on This Morning tomorrow morning.

Phillip Schofield announced the exciting news at the end of today’s show.

“On tomorrow’s show, they made history in the ballroom, and tomorrow they’ll be waltzing into our studio,” Phillip said.

“Strictly champions Rose and Giovanni will be right here.”

It will mark the pair’s first TV appearance together this year following their Strictly victory in December.

The Strictly winners were last on This Morning on November 19, days after their stunning routine which saw them dance in silence for 10 seconds.

How have Strictly fans reacted?

The pair appeared on This Morning back in November (Credit: ITV)

Fans of Strictly, and of the dance couple in general, were happy to hear the news that they would be back on screens tomorrow.

“Excited to see Rose and Giovanni on TV again tomorrow! Feels like it’s been absolute agessss,” one fan tweeted.

“Can’t wait to see them again great bond and fantastic team. I could not get enough of them on Strictly,” another said.

“Good, have missed them, such good fun!” a third wrote.

Another fan said they would be watching the show especially just to see Rose and Giovanni’s “beautiful friendship”.

“Never seen anyone like that in Strictly before,” they added.

Rose and Giovanni’s reunion

Rose and Giovanni’s “awkward” reunion (Credit: Instagram)

Tomorrow’s appearance on This Morning won’t be the first time Rose and Giovanni have seen each other this year though!

The pair reunited over the weekend as they went for dinner together.

Rose and Giovanni pretended to be grumpy in each other’s company in a hilarious video on Giovanni’s Instagram story on Saturday (January 8).

The pair sat in awkward silence, glaring, as they were filmed. “Nice catch up,” Giovanni captioned the short video.

However, as soon as their food was served, the jig was up, and the pair were laughing and joking again.

Giovanni filmed Rose as the 27-year-old excitedly shouted “food!” when her dinner arrived.

“Happy days!” Giovanni could be heard saying from behind the camera.

Rose and Giovanni will be on This Morning tomorrow (Tuesday, January 11) from 10 am on ITV and ITV Hub.

