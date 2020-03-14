Former Strictly winner Jay McGuiness reveals 'high tension' behind the scenes of show

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness has lifted the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes of the popular BBC show.

The Wanted star Jay, 29, appeared on the programme in 2015 alongside Aliona Vilani.

And in the same week that the BBC announced its list of professional dancers for the 2020 series, he came clean about what happens before and after the cameras stop rolling.

The Wanted star teamed up with Aliona Vilani in the 2015 series (Credit: BBC)

Jay told The Sun Online: "Loads more happens on Strictly than is reported, and nearly everything that is reported is not exactly what happened.

"But really, most of the stuff is when people are really struggling, or when people are really angry and upset and they try to let everyone have their minute."

Jay and Aliona fended off EastEnders actress Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton, and former Corrie actress Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice, to win the 2015 series.

We had some real wild characters, and then when the camera comes on, they pull it together.

But the musician suggested that there was just as much drama off-screen as there was on it.

He added: "There's a really high-tension situation; we had some real wild characters, and then when the camera comes on, they pull it together and they're like: 'Please vote for us.'"

Speaking of Kevin Clifton, he wasn't among the list of professional dancers that the BBC announced would be returning for the 2020 edition of Strictly.

Jay says he still watches Strictly on a regular basis (Credit: BBC)

The 37-year-old recently announced that he was leaving the show that he joined back in 2013.

Kevin, who won the 2018 series with celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, said in a statement: "After finishing [the] last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas special, I want to leave on a high, and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.

"I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day, as well as all of my celebrity partners.

"The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

Kevin is moving on to pastures new (Credit: ITV)

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world."

And it's been reported that the Grimsby-born star has already lined up his next project.

During an appearance on This Morning, Kevin revealed he's set to appear in a UK and Ireland tour of Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

The director of the show is someone Kevin will be very familiar with – a certain Craig Revel Horwood.

