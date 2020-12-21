Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey has revealed he won’t be able to spend Christmas with his dad after new rules were put in place.

At the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new tier restrictions meaning Brits’ festive plans have been cancelled or restricted.

Bill, 55, said on Lorraine that he has had to cancel plans to spend Christmas with his beloved dad because of the new rules.

Strictly winner Bill Bailey won’t be able to spend Christmas with his dad (Credit: ITV)

What did Strictly winner Bill Bailey say?

Speaking about missing his family whilst doing the show, Bill said: “It was quite emotional anyway as it was going to be the last time we were dancing.

“But it did make me think of my mum, firstly, because my mum died 15 years ago and I did think about her a lot on the day.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse defended by fans after sister Oti wins with Bill Bailey

“It also made me think of my dad as we heard during the day about the new restrictions.

“And about the fact that my dad who has been on his own isolating since March, we were looking forward to seeing him at Christmas.

'This would have been her proudest moment'#Strictly champion @BillBailey reveals why his parents were at the forefront of his mind when he lifted the glitterball on Saturday night. Watch in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/AWMcBnGIw4 — Lorraine (@lorraine) December 21, 2020

“Then we thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t do that now and he’s going to be on his own.’

“So there was a lot of that going on as well… it almost made me want to give more in the performance, in a way.”

On Saturday, Mr Johnson announced new Tier 4 restrictions for London and the South East.

It came after warnings that a new variant of the virus was up to 70% more transmissible than previous types.

Those in Tier 4 won’t be able to mix with anyone outside of their household during the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, for those in Tiers 1 to 3 in England, relaxed indoor mixing rules are cut from five days to Christmas Day only.

Bill and Oti won Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey wins Strictly

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Bill became the winner of Strictly 2020 alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

The pair bagged an impressive 89 points out of 90 for their three performances on the show.

Jamie Laing, Maisie Smith, HRVY and Bill battled it out for the Glitterball trophy on Saturday night’s show.

However, Bill and Oti took the crown after bagging the majority of viewers’ votes.

Bill praised Oti after their win (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Bill Bailey crowned winner of series alongside Oti Mabuse

Meanwhile, Bill said at the end of the show: “I never thought we would get this far, I never thought we’d get to the final.

“But I have the most extraordinary teacher and dancer and someone who believed in me right from the beginning.

“And she found something in me and made me into a dancer.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

Who was your Strictly winner? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.