Strictly star Will Mellor may be “wishing for his time on the show to end”, a body language expert has suggested.

The Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star is dancing in the BBC competition with professional Nancy Xu.

This past weekend, Will and Nancy performed a Quickstep to Soda Pop by Robbie Williams ft. Michael Bublé.

They scored 33 points out of a possible 40 and ended up in the middle of the leaderboard.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu performed a Quickstep on Strictly on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly Come Dancing

However, despite a pretty decent week, a body language expert has claimed that Will may not be enjoying Strictly Come Dancing as much as before.

Body language expert Darren Stanton reckons Will has “changed” in recent weeks.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren said: “I do not believe that Will is enjoying the competition as much as he was in the early stages, where he perhaps did not have to work so hard.

“I’ve also seen some changes in his facial expressions.

Body language expert Darren Stanton reckons Will Mellor isn’t enjoying the Strictly experience as much (Credit: BBC)

“Instead of acting like a joker and laughing, Will has become far more focused in recent weeks.

“I think he is now looking tired and potentially may wish for his time on the show to come to an end.”

Darren continued: “I do not see the passion in his eyes where he believes he can go all the way to the final.

“Although he worked very hard this week and got some positive feedback, I don’t believe Will has the required tenacity and fire in his belly to fight to make it through to the final.”

After surviving another week, Will and Nancy recorded a video on Instagram to thank fans for their support.

Will Mellor on Instagram

Meanwhile, on Monday (November 7), Will shared a video as he marked a new week.

He said: “Morning people, happy Monday!

I do not see the passion in his eyes where he believes he can go all the way to the final.

“I know the start of the week can be tough for some people, and it used to be for me, I used to not look forward to Mondays but now, I look at it as a new start.

“It’s the start of the week and who knows what this week could bring. Anyone who is struggling out there, I just want to say not having the best situation but seeing the best in your situation is the key to happiness.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 12, at 6.55pm.

