Strictly star Will Mellor’s incredible weight loss from show as he details ‘unbelievable pressure’

Strictly star Will Mellor has revealed he’s lost a stone since starting the show, admitting it’s been physically and mentally testing.

The 46-year-old actor will perform two routines with professional partner Nancy Xu tonight.

He explained he had not only reaped the physical benefits of the show. Will also told how it had affected him in other ways.

Will Mellor has lost a stone thanks to Strictly’s gruelling training (Credit: BBC)

In an interview with the Mirror, he also said he thinks the show has given him a sense of achievement.

Will Mellor on Strictly Come Dancing

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star said: “I think this has been the most tested I’ve been mentally and physically and I’ve come through it.”

He added: “The pressure is unbelievable, it’s terrifying but at the same time it’s exhilarating when you’ve accomplished something.”

Will also told how he’s worried about what others thought of him in the past, saying he’s told himself he can’t do things before. He explained how he thought he had been concerned his acting career would be affected in the past.

But losing his dad in 2020 made him realise it’s important to grab every opportunity, saying he believes “life is for living”. He rings his mum every day, as he worries she is sad.

He previously spoke out about the tragic news.

Speaking on This Morning in October, Will said: “It was a horrendous time for me and my family, as anyone who has lost someone will know.

Will Mellor previously opened up about his dad’s death (Credit: BBC)

“You’re left with memories and you know what, I just thought he lives in me now and I am just going to create memories.

“I am going to say yes to more things and I am just going to grab life and run with it, and do it in his name.”

Life after Strictly Come Dancing

After the show, Will said he wants to spend time with his family, before a busy year next year. Some of his plans included writing a book, exploring his musical side and making some travel shows.

Tonight we’ll see Will compete in the Strictly semi-final with partner Nancy.

Together, they’ll perform two routines, hoping to win over viewers and the judges. If they make it through, the couple will bag themselves a place in the final, which will air next weekend.

Will and Nancy will perform their Couple’s Choice tonight. The songs featured will include Know How by Young MC, Happy Mondays’ Step On and Fool’s Gold by The Stone Roses.

The evening will also see them dance the Paso Doble to Uccen (DWTS Remix) by Taalbi brothers and DWTS.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight from 7:15pm on BBC One.

