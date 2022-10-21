Strictly star Will Mellor warned he’s in ‘danger zone’ this weekend as he’s dealt another blow

Strictly star Will Mellor has been warned that he’s in the “danger zone” this weekend, as he’s dealt yet another blow.

The actor’s dance last weekend only picked up 23 points, placing him second from the bottom on the leaderboard.

Will has been issued a warning (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor issued Strictly warning

Former Coronation Street star Will has been warned he could be in the ‘danger zone’ this weekend.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, has made the claim following Will’s lackluster performance last weekend.

Will, who hardly rehearsed due to illness, performed a Rumba to Ed Sheeran’s The Joker and the Queen.

Craig Revel Horwood was particularly harsh with his scoring, giving Will and Nancy Xu a four.

Speaking on behalf 0f Betfair Bingo, Darren has explained why he thinks Will may not be safe this week.

“Will is one of the celebrities who is most definitely in the danger zone for me this week,” he said.

“He is definitely a cheeky chappy and a big personality, who has no doubt embraced the competition.

“It’s clear he listens to feedback and works very hard. However, I do believe the pressure is on for Will and Nancy this weekend.”

It’s not looking good for Will (Credit: BBC)

Body language expert warns Strictly star Will Mellor

The body language expert continued, explaining why he thinks Will could be in trouble.

“Will is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve – similar to Matt Goss who was voted off last week,” he said.

“I think Will may let his nerves get to him, which will go on to cause problems in his overall performance,” he continued.

Darren then went on to deliver even more bad news for the former Hollyoaks star.

“I also believe that Will is one of the celebrities that does not have the same level of depth of connection with his partner Nancy compared to other couples on the show,” he said.

“It’s very possible Will could find himself in the dance-off this weekend.”

Helen and Gorka could be in trouble this week too (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton and James Bye in danger too?

Elsewhere, Darren predicted that Helen Skelton could be in the so-called “danger zone” this weekend too.

“I think she has found it difficult to control her emotions and nerves throughout the competition,” he said.

“Helen may have to work hard to overcome this on Saturday night.”

He then went on to say that despite her strong bond with Gorka Marquez, if they’re not on the same page, the performance could suffer.

Meanwhile, Darren believes that James Bye will be the next celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

“I don’t think he grasped the technical ability or expertise required to keep going in the competition,” he said.

“Unlike some of the other contestants, James doesn’t have the persona or comedy element to his performance and is clearly taking the show very seriously.”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 22) at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

