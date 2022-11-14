Strictly stars Will Mellor and Tyler West dealt blows ahead of Blackpool weekend

Strictly stars Will Mellor and Tyler West have been dealt blows ahead of Blackpool weekend.

Following the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of the remaining contestants.

Unfortunately, Stanton has named contestants Will and Tyler West as two of his predictions for who may be in danger of elimination.

Tyler and Dianne went through to Blackpool week (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor and Tyler West on Strictly

After landing in the bottom two this weekend just gone, Stanton predicts that KissFM host Tyler and partner Dianne Buswell could face the dance-off for the second week in a row this coming weekend.

On Sunday (November 13), Tyler and Dianne were in the bottom two opposite former footballer Tony Adams and partner Katya Jones.

However, Tyler and Dianne progressed by default as Tony was forced to withdraw from the competition due to injury.

Stanton stated that this “hollow victory” took away “the excitement” for Tyler and Dianne, as the circumstances meant “they will never really now if they were the stronger performers”.

He confirmed that he predicts Tyler and Dianne will “be in the same position in the bottom two next week”.

It’s not looking good for Will Mellor on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor unlikely to make it to Strictly final?

Actor Will has emerged as a fan favourite throughout his stint on the competition.

Therefore, viewers will be disappointed by Stanton’s predictions regarding the actor’s fate as a contestant.

Following his emotional performance last week, Stanton confirmed that Will is clearly a “very hardworking person and has fought off some heavy competition”.

However, despite this, Stanton shared that he doesn’t believe Will has “the power in him to get to the final despite the determination he gave this week”.

He said: “The judges are clearly going to be very specific and take no prisoners when it comes to scoring.”

Kym Marsh was very emotional after last week (Credit: BBC)

Kym is feeling the pressure

Stanton also commented on Coronation Street star Kym Marsh‘s “nerves” throughout the last episode.

He said: “This is perhaps the most emotional and stressed we have seen Kym for quite some weeks. She is obviously starting to feel the pressure of the competition as she kept apologising for making mistakes.

“I believe she really felt this was her week to leave because she was flashing lots of sadness micro expressions and had tears in her eyes. She was also making gestures of placing her hand over her heart. I think she really felt she had let Graziano down.”

However, Kym was elected to stay after receiving enough public votes. Stanton commented on her reaction, noting the “relief” across her face.

Hamza Yassin is still the favourite to take home the trophy (Credit: BBC)

Who is likely to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Commenting on his predictions on who will make into the final, Stanton noted that wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin is one of his favourites “to be in the final and potentially win the competition”.

He also shared his expectation that presenter Helen Skelton has “got what it takes to make it through the next few weeks”.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t as optimistic regarding fellow contestants Molly Rainford and Ellie Taylor.

Stanton predicted that Molly “could be a wildcard” to make it to the final.

Speaking on Ellie, he predicted she would be in the “dance off with Tyler in Blackpool next week”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 19, at 7.45pm.

