Strictly: Will Mellor struggles to speak after emotional performance as fans in tears

Strictly star Will Mellor struggled to speak after his emotional performance tonight (November 12).

Actor Will dedicated his dance tonight to his late dad, who died in 2020, as he and professional partner Nancy Xu performed a Waltz to Three Times A Lady by the Commodores.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after hearing the judges’ comments, Will said: “I can’t talk at the moment, sorry.”

Will was tearful following his emotional performance tonight (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia said: “Don’t worry, that’s fine,” as she asked a question to Nancy.

Nancy said: “I think that he did amazing. We wanted to dedicate this dance to anyone who has lost their loved ones and didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.”

Wiping away tears, Will said: “I’m alright, I’m emotional,” as he reassured his loved ones he was okay.

The judges then gave their scores as Will received an incredible 38 out of 40.

All the emotion, all the elegance. What a fitting tribute from Will and Nancy 💖 #Strictly@Mellor76 @Nancy_xuxi pic.twitter.com/2OVQ2Ho6tf — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 12, 2022

Both Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse gave Will a 10.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers watching were in bits over Will’s dance.

One said on Twitter: “Wow Will Mellor, blown away. Such an incredible, emotional dance that brought me to tears. A beautiful dedication.”

Another admitted: “Stunning @Mellor76 tears in my eyes and then the look up to what I believe was a nod to your Pops.

“@Nancy_xuxi you are brilliant too. You completely broke me.”

Will struggled to speak after his performance, which was dedicated to his late dad (Credit: BBC)

A third wrote: “@Mellor76 & Nancy have me in floods of tears. A beautiful dance. Made me miss my Dad even more.”

Will has previously opened up about losing his dad, Bill.

Speaking to ED!, Will said: “I just thought you’ve got to grab life. You’ve got to do things and say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life’s about.

“You realise that when you start losing people. I just thought ‘what am I afraid of?'”

Will Mellor’s dad

Back in 2020, Will issued an emotional statement as he revealed his dad had passed away.

He said: “My dad passed away three days ago. It’s horrendous. What do you do when you lose your hero?

“I also know there are a lot of people who are going through this out there. I just want you to know I feel your pain.”

Will added at the time: “We’ve just got to try and stick together and get through it. Try and remember the good times.

“If you think about my dad, remember the good times. That’s what I’m going to do, and we’ll get through this. That’s it.”

